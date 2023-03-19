Githui wins opening leg of Nation Classic series at Nanyuki

Regular practise paid off for Nanyuki’s lady golfer Purity Githui as she managed to produce a brilliant score of 44 points, thanks for two-two clubs and a host of pars, to claim the overall title in the first leg of the 2023 Nation Classic Golf series at the Nanyuki Sports Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 22, Githui, holed in a two club at the par three-third hole, picked up a couple of pars there- after, and closed the first nine with a 30-footer two club at the ninth hole for 24 points.

“I had a very good day because I was playing and I must say, its my regular practising that has helped me to win today. I play three times a week which has really helped me improve my game,’’ she said after receiving her prize from Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu who was the chief guest during the event.

Meanwhile it was the turn of the head of the famous Kabugi golf family Richard Kabugi who qualified this time for the grand finale of this year’s Nation Classic series.

The senior Kabugi playing off handicap 16 combined 19 and 23 for a total of 42 points to emerge the men’s winner, beating the second-placed Cyprian Bundi who carded 38 points playing off handicap plus two.

The senior Kabugi birdied the sixth and 10th, scratched the 11th, picked up a couple of pars and closed the day with a birdie at the 17th hole.

“I was definitely heading for an overall title until I scratched the 11th, but I generally I played well and I am glad there will be another Kabugi in this year’s final,’’ he said.

Last year, his son Kevin Kabugi emerged the overall winner and though he did not win in the grand finale at Ruiru, he played a respectable 40 points.

He was not however lucky as his marker, a junior golfer gave him some wrong scores which resulted in disqualification.

Meanwhile claiming the ladies top prize was Becky Ngatia with a score of 40 while in second place was Susan Ngure on 34 points. The top five players will represent the club during the grand finale at Royal Nairobi Golf Club in October.

In the guests category, Ruiru Sports Club’s Dr Fred Mugambi posted 37 points to win ahead of Jessy Kisevu while Duncan Mbuthia emerged the staff winner on 32 points. The juniors were led by Joseph Warui on 39 points. A total of 102 players participated in the event.

Nation Media Group non-executive director Wangethi Mwangi addresses golfers during the winners award ceremony for the first leg of the Nation Classic Golf series at Nanyuki Sports Club on March 19, 2023. Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu graced the ceremony. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu said he was very happy that the Nation Media Group chose to start its series for this year in Laikipia County saying the County Government will continue partnering with the Nation Media Group not only in the golf series, but in other development issues.

“We have worked very closely with the Nation and as a County we will continue supporting each other in many development issues as we have done before. The Nation is an important asset in issues of development and particular the promotion of Tourism’’ said Governor Irungu who said he will from next week give Nanyuki Municipality status.

He agreed to sponsor the Governor’s Cup golf tournament in August.

Speaking on behalf of the Nation Media Group, Wangethi Mwangi, an NMG Board member said the game of golf was growing in the country and that the Nation Media has a played a crucial role.

“If you look at the number of golfers affiliated to the Kenya Golf Union and the juniors currently registered by the Junior Golf Foundation, it is obvious that the game of golf is growing and I am happy the Nation made its contribution into the growth.’’

Mwangi thanked all the partners who came along to team up with NMG in making the event a great success. “The nation has been in Nanyuki town since Friday where our staff from Nairobi and Nyeri, in conjunction with some of our partners, donated some items to Likii Special School, and I would like to appeal to other corporates to come out and support such needy children or other such activities”. On the other hand, Mwangi the Nation had embarked on a digital transformation in order to give its readers the best. “I am inviting to patronize our products, and please do not hesitate to let us know where you think we are not doing it right so that we may improve,’’ added Mwangi.