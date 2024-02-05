Gachaga hopes to shine on debut at Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Kellie Gachaga, a rising force in golf, is set to make her debut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) that that takes place from Thursday to Sunday this week at the PGA Baobab Course, Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County.

The Dubai-based 23-year-old golfer — who honed her skills at an early age at the Muthaiga Golf Club — is among the five

Kenyan contingent comprising Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Channelle Wangari and Jacqueline Walter who will compete amongst a field of 108 from around the world in the only women’s professional golf tournament in East Africa.

Transformations

As a promising talent, Kellie has previously clinched victory in both the Kenya Ladies Open Strokeplay and Matchplay in 2016 at the tender age of 16.

Having graduated from college last year, Kellie has undergone significant transformations in her game, both technically and mentally under the tutelage of a new coach in Dubai.

Ahead of her entry onto the grand stage of the MKLO, Kellie offers insights into her golfing journey, her preparations, aspirations, and the resilient mindset she carries as she steps onto this international stage for the very first time.

Q: How does it feel making your debut at the MKLO, and what expectations do you have for the tournament?

A: It is such an honor to have been invited to play at such a prestigious tournament. Making my debut at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open is a surreal experience and it is such an honor to represent my country at such a level and share the course with some of the finest players from around the world.

Kellie Gachaga proudly displays some of her trophies. Photo credit: Pool

I try not to add on extra pressure by having high expectations for the event, however I do look to make cut. While I aim to make the cut, I deliberately refrain from burdening myself with high expectations. Most importantly, my goal is to relish every moment of this experience, irrespective of the outcome.

Q: As a rising talent, how have you navigated your golfing journey leading up to this moment, and what aspirations do you have for your participation in the MKLO?

A: I have been looking to play this tournament for a while now. Ever since graduating from college last year, I have been working on my game a lot as I work towards turning professional. I got a new coach in Dubai who made significant changes to my swing and helped adjust my mindset to align with the transition from Amateur to Professional. All these preparations make me feel confident in my game going into the event and I aspire for it to kick off my professional golf career.

Q: Can you share insights into your training regimen and preparations as you enter this elite field of international competitors?

A: The past five months have been an intensive period of preparation after recovering from an unfortunate injury.

I practiced with my coach every other day working on techniques and I have also done a lot of sessions to work on my strategy and management on the course.

Kellie Gachaga during a training session ahead of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open happening on February 8, 2024 in Vipingo Ridge. Photo credit: Pool

I am also cognizant of the importance of fitness, and I have therefore adopted a new training regimen, incorporating activities such as yoga and Pilates, steering away from weightlifting since August.

These deliberate preparations instill confidence in my physical and mental readiness as I enter a field of elite international competitors.

Q: Are there any specific aspects of your game that you feel strongly about, and where do you feel like you need to improve?

A: I feel that I have made a lot of improvements on my consistency in terms of dispersion, which means my misses are not as wide anymore. This has helped my game as it makes the bad rounds not as bad anymore.

But despite these positive strides, when I scrutinize my game in comparison to the Pros, I still see room for improvement, particularly in refining my short game to meet the standards of elite competition.

Kellie Gachaga follows the progress of her tee shot from the 18th hole during the Kenya Open Amateur Ladies Stroke play championship on June 3, 2018 at Sigona Golf Club. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Q: As a newcomer to this tournament, what aspects of the event are you most looking forward to, and how do you plan to approach this new experience?

A: Stepping into the MKLO as a newcomer, I am particularly excited about the prospect of playing alongside top professional lady golfers. Playing amongst elite players is always an amazing experience.

Being able to play side by side with them is so incredible and I look forward to seeing how this new perspective will help my own game.

I plan to approach this new experience with the mentality of believing I can perform well, and keeping up with the pros.

However, at the same time once I get there, I want to trust the time and effort I have put in and allow myself to be free of expectations while playing as it puts unnecessary pressure on me.

Q: The MKLO is known for attracting an international field. Are there any specific players you admire or look up to, and what lessons do you hope to gain from competing alongside them?

A: Participating in the MKLO alongside elite players presents a unique learning opportunity.

I am eager to observe and absorb insights into how these professionals manage themselves throughout the game, especially in challenging situations.

These are often unseen from an outsider’s perspective that I hope to learn and incorporate into my own approach to the game.

Q: Can you share any rituals or mindset techniques you use to stay focused and calm on the course, especially in the face of a major competition like the MKLO?

A: Cultivating a mindset of calm focus is paramount in golf.

I like to meditate a lot to calm myself and I have practiced it for many years.