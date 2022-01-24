Erick Ooko stays on top in Safari Tour

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Erick Ooko in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Erick Ooko in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker at Karen Country Club on March 18,2021. He finished the round with a two-under par 69 score.


Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Open

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A total of 26 players made the eight over par 152 cut and will now be chasing the top prize of Sh300,000.
  • Those making cut included two amateurs John Kariuki of Limuru and junior player Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga, who shot five over par 77, one better than Kariuki who had started with a 73.

Golf Park’s Erick Ooko remained at the top of the leader board after levelling the par 72 Limuru Country Club course on day two of the Safari Tour Limuru leg on Monday.

