Erick Ooko stays on top in Safari Tour

Golf Park’s Erick Ooko remained at the top of the leader board after levelling the par 72 Limuru Country Club course on day two of the Safari Tour Limuru leg on Monday.

Ooko blamed some few bad birdies particularly at the back nine, but is looking forward for some better scores in the last two rounds.

“My iron game is excellent except I could not get some of my putts in which cost me some birdies and a better finish," said Ooko, who got off with a birdie three at the par four-first hole, though he dropped a shot soon after.

He however managed to cross to the back nine on two under after a birdie at the par five-third and at the ninth.

The back nine was however not his best as he dropped shots over the 11th and 13th for two over par and his level par 72 which left him at the top on two under par 142.

On the other hand, Uganda Open champion Justus Madoya remained in second place this time after a level par 72.

He equally blamed poor putting for not getting onto the top of the leaderboard.

“I had four good chances for birdies but did not make use of them, though it is the double at the 13th which made it even worse.

But that aside, I am still within a reach of my 12 under par projection with two more rounds to go," added Madoya, who dropped a shot at the fifth after picking up a birdie at the third.

He was however able to level the back nine despite the double at the 13th after rolling in two birdies at the 15th and 18th.

Meanwhile, Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge, who had shared the first round lead with Ooko, dropped to joint third with Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia and Edwin Mudanyi.

Njoroge shot three over par 75 for one over par 145, while Mudanyi posted one over par 73.

Kisia shot the best round in the tournament, a four under par 68, a score which included four birdies and an eagle at the home green (18th).

He however dropped two shots at the front nine. Making his first attempt to the top was Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, who shot one under par 71 to move to seventh place on three over par 147.

A total of 26 players made the eight over par 152 cut and will now be chasing the top prize of Sh300,000.

Those making cut included two amateurs John Kariuki of Limuru and junior player Njoroge Kibugu of Muthaiga, who shot five over par 77, one better than Kariuki who had started with a 73.

The Leader board