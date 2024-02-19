Englishman Poert takes early lead in G4D Tour

England’s Kipp Poert produced an impressive five under par 66 to take an early lead in the DP Tour’s Magical Kenya Open Golf for Disabled (G4D) tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who is currently the number one player in the G4D tour and seeking his ninth title, birdied the par four-first hole. He made a double bogey at the tough playing par three-second hole, but rolled in birdies at the fourth, sixth, seventh, and eighth.

He combined those with two more birdies at the back nine’s 10th, and 16th, taking a three-shot lead in the tournament which is taking place in Africa for the first time, from Australia’s Lochlan Wood who birdied the seventh, 13th, and 17th holes.

Ireland’s Brendon Lawlor and Spain’s Juan Postigo Arce tied on one under par 70. The two-day event, which has attracted 10 players with different disabilities, enters its second and final round on Tuesday from 7.30am.

Speaking after his round, Canada’s Kurtis Barkley, who shot three over par 74 for a two-way tie, said he was happy being in Kenya for the first time.

“The nearest I have ever come to this part of the world was in Dubai. It's very nice here, the course is great and the weather for some of us coming from a freezing condition, is just great," he said.

He is looking forward to playing better in the second round, after missing some scoring opportunities in the first round.

“The rough is very scary and one has to try and avoid it by all means. I think I hit about four drivers only as I was trying to keep the ball in play," said Barkley.

Out of the 10 G4D players, two are ladies, Meanwhile, most of the players listed for the Magical Kenya Open arrived at Muthaiga Golf Club on Monday for registration and practice rounds.

They include the locals led by the senior pro Dismas Indiza, who is chasing a good finish in the Open, after missing several cuts in past events.

Indiza concluded the 2023 season well, winning the Uganda Open. He started the year on a high with two Safari Tour victories at Limuru Country Club, and Karen Country Club, where he shot a career-best of 18 under par.

“We are here to try and see how we can tackle this course coming on Thursday," said Indiza.

The 2024 Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event, has attracted a field of 144 including nine local professionals drawn from the Safari Tour as well as three regional players from Zimbabwe and Uganda.