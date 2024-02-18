Butit leads team to victory in Eldoret leg of KCB Tour

The team of Amos Butit, Jackson Kiprono, Wesley Kiprono, and Mike Rotich emerged victorious in the second leg of the 2024 KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the Eldoret Golf Club on Saturday.

They produced a combined score of 116 points to clinch the overall title, and beat the team of Kipchirchir Kiprop, Nelson Orgut, Patrick Kiprop and former club captain Geoffrey Kitiwa who had posted 106 points.

“We were strategic in our approach to this tournament. Having won the previous competition last year, we knew that we needed to train together to clinch victory again and that is exactly what happened. Looking forward to the grand finale in December. Hopefully, we will fly the Eldoret Club high,” said Butit.

Junior golfer Ryan Tolgos brought an amazing 49 points, to claim the junior title, while Wesley Kiprono returned 42 points to clinch the men’s title. On the other hand, handicap 14 golfer Faith Mburu carded 40 points to take the Ladies top prize. Bob Kennedy Odhiambo was the best guest on 32 points.

In the staff category, Nicholas Okello cruised past his colleagues to claim the award after returning 39 points.

On Sunday, KCB hosted a juniors’ and ladies’ golf clinic at the same venue in a bid to further enhance the sport to give budding golfers an opportunity to hone their skills. Also, a tree-planting exercise was conducted to ensure that sustainability sits at the heart of the golf series.

The tour takes a break until April 13 when Kakamega Golf Club will host the third leg of the KCB Golf series that aims to reach 20 counties in Kenya and four countries in the East African region.

At Mombasa Golf Club, handicap 15 Sheel Dodhia, carded net 71 in the first round, and 41 in the second for a differential of 30 points, to claim the overall title in the Captain’s (James Gitonga Wachira)’s prize which attracted a field of 125 players.

Dodhia beat Tirus Githaiga (70-37) by three points while Elvis Nduati was third on 34. In fourth place with 36 points was Danson Mutero. Taking the overall gross title with a combined score of 155 was William Kaguta playing off handicap one.

Another leading Mombasa golfer Sammy Mulama was the gross winner for Friday’s first round with a score of 73 while taking the round two gross on Saturday was Henry Kamau who carded 75 gross. Clifford Tolo meanwhile, emerged the best in the first round with 66 nett and Aamil Mughal took the second on 37 points.

Leading the ladies in the event sponsored by a host of corporates, was Janet Wasike on 40, followed in second place by Florence Karimi on 37. Harsimran Kaur was the top junior on 27 and Lawrence Odhiambo led the past captains with a score of 41 points. In the guests section, George Kokoth was on top form as he posted 40 points to emerge the winner.

The best player in the high handicap division was Fidelis Odumo with a score of 42 points while the Ladies high handicap winner was Phoebe Makasi on 46 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Judy Nyambura, playing off handicap 17 posted 37 points to claim the overall title during the Lady Captain’s (Sue Mukururi) prize, where Catherine Wambui took the gross title while winning the A division title on 36 points was Esther Njeru who won by three points from Grace Miano.

The B division gross title went to Petty Kigwe while Beatrice Ngima on 38 was the Lady winner ahead of Catherine Kamene on 37. The C division title went to Margaret Kariuki on 35 while the nines went to Veronica Mwaura and Tabitha Kiragu on 22 and points.

In the men’s category, Ben Omondi carded 32 to win the gross with Joseph Wambugu taking the men’s title on 40 points, beating Dominic Chege by one point. Chris Kiai was third on 38 after beating John Maina on countback. The nines went to Martin Waweru and Francis Waweru on 21 and 23 points respectively.

Leading the sponsors was Peter Ndichu on 43 points and Rufus Nyaga was the guest winner with a score of 40, one better than Sylvester Muiruri.