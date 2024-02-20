England's Popert wins Golf for Disabled tourney at Muthaiga

England’s Kipp Popert clinched his ninth title in the Golf For Disabled (G4D)Tour at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Tuesday.

He started the second and final round of the G4D Magical Kenya Open tournament with a two-shot advantage.

The 25-year-old missed six birdies and four bogeys, which resulted in a two under par 69 for a total of seven under par 135, to maintain his number one position in the world.

“It's great winning out here, though I dropped four shots in the final round, but I am still happy winning with a five-shot margin. This is a lovely place, and will plan to come for a visit," said Popert.

Finishing second with two under par was Australia’s Lachlan Wood, who shot one over par 72 for a total of two under par 140. Wood made only two birdies, one in each nine, and three bogeys which came from the front nine.

Ireland’s Brandon Lawlor finished in third place with a score of two over par 144, a shot better than America’s Chris Biggins, who also shot 74 in the final round for a two-round total of three over par 145.

The event, which was taking place in Africa for the first time courtesy of the DP World Tour and Magical Kenya Open, attracted all the top 10 players in the world.

Though there are over 800,000 golfers who are members of the G4D, only the top 10 ranked players play in the tour which has events in America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Though they are all professionals, there is no prize money in their events.

“We make some money from our corporate sponsors, otherwise in the tour events which are played over two rounds, we play just for the honour and prestige of the game," said Popert.

Meanwhile, a total of 52 professionals will be in action during Wednesday’s Pro-am, a curtain raiser for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open. The event offers a great opportunity for the pros to test the tough playing par 71.

The pros will be teaming up with amateurs includIng seven from the local Safari Tour. They include home pro Greg Snow, Nyali’s Daniel Nduva, Dismas Indiza, Njoroge Kibugu, Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya, and Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo.

For the visiting pros, some of those drawn in the Pro-Am include 2022 champion Ashun Wu, Guido Migliozi, Edoardo Molinari, and Justin Harding.