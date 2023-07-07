Youngster Muigua fires his way to the top in Nyeri

Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua was hot on day one of this year’s Mt Kenya Golf Championship, firing a perfect five under par 67 at the hilly Nyeri Golf Club course to grab a six-shot lead on Friday.

The 19-year-old Muigua set off with four straight pars, then picked up a two-club on the par four-fifth hole, added a birdie at the sixth and one more at the eighth, with the only bogey in the first nine coming at the seventh hole, to cross to the back nine with a low three under par 33.

Muigua started the back nine with two straight birdies at the 10th and 11th, dropped shots at the 13th and 15th, but a birdie at the 14th and late at the 16th, with a par at the 17th and 18th holes assuring him of a brilliant finish in day one of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series event.

“The course is in good shape so everything went according to my game plan- play an easy golf with zero pressure’’ said Muigua who is chasing a back to back victory after clinching the Gold Fields Trophy in Kakamega last weekend.

Meanwhile tying for the second place at the close of the opening round, was another youngster Taimur Mallik of Muthaiga, and Nyali Golf and Country Club’s long hitter Charles Rob, both on one over par 73 while another Kiambu player Mike Ngene led a group of three on two over par 74 each.

But back at the second place, Malik birdied four times including from 13th and 15th having made one at the fourth hole, though five bogeys spoiled a good chance for a lead in the opening round where Rob made five birdies but with six bogeys to count.

The Leader Board:

Elvis Muigua 67

Taimur Malik 73

Charles Rob 73

Mike Ngene 74

Rafael Leming’ani 74