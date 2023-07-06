Top amateur golfers head to Nyeri for Mt Kenya Championship

The search for cash, World Amateur Rankings and Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series Order of Merit points continues this weekend, after last weekend’s Gold Fields Trophy at Kakamega Golf Club.

This weekend a full field of 78 players will be converging on the hilly Nyeri Golf Club’s par 72 course which host the 2023 Mt Kenya Golf Championship.

The event, which has historically been held every first weekend of February every year, had to be postponed to this weekend as the condition of the course in February was not suitable to host a national event.

Club captain Jacob Nyaga has confirmed that the course is currently in great shape and more than ready to host the elite amateurs.

Action for the 12th leg in the KAGC series gets under way on Friday for the first round of the 54-hole event where at stake will be Sh400,000 courtesy of the KAGC Series title sponsors NCBA Bank and Communications Authority of Kenya.

Like in all the other events, the field of 78 will be battle it out for the first and second rounds on Friday and Saturday, with the top 36 players and ties, to qualify for the final round on Sunday.

Leading the field at Nyeri will be the defending champion Chris Andrea from Ruiru Sports Club who is expected to face a strong challenge from among others, Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua who won the Gold Fields Trophy at Kakamega Sports Club last weekend.

Other notables include Adel Balala from Vipingo Ridge who won the inaugural Ruiru Open three weeks ago.

Also in the mix, is Kenya national team captain Dennis Maara - who is the winner of this year'sinston Church Cup in Thika.

Also in action will be Nandi Bears Club’s Elly Barno and Nelson Koech, Steve Orinda and Ebill Omollo of Vet Lab, Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama and Rafael Leming’ani, Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik and Railway’s John Lejirmah who was disqualified last weekend at Kakamega for reporting to the starter late.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning gets under way from 7am, and 11.20am for the afternoon lot.

Meanwhile, the KCB East Africa Golf Tour marks its seventh leg this weekend at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course a huge field of 280 players were list to play.

Just like the previous legs of the tour, two top teams will qualify for the grand finale slated for November at the Karen Country Club.

Besides the main event on Saturday, there will be golf clinic on Sunday for juniors as well as ladies.

So far over 600 golfers have participated In the series and 300 have participated in the golf clinics.

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said: “Our aim is to improve the sport not only in Kenya but also the greater East African region. We also want to give kids and women who are enthusiastic about golf an opportunity to learn and upscale through our golf clinics.”

From Thika, the series will be heading to Nyeri on July 22 for the eighth leg.