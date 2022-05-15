Don Riaroh, 70, wins Safaricom golf event at Karen

Veteran Karen golfer Don Riaroh, who has not won any major event for the past two years, eventually managed to find a winning formula to claim the overall victory during the seventh leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Friday.

Playing off handicap 22, the 70-year-old Riaroh picked up a birdie in the second nine, having made a number of pars earlier for an impressive 43 points which qualified him to join other winners in the various events to the grand finale at Vipingo Ridge in August.

“It was a great round for me and thanks to my four ball and ofcourse Safaricom for bringing the event here. It was a well-organised event. It is amazing to see how the company is supporting young talents and securing the future of golf in the country through junior golf tournaments. I played with a very wonderful team. My win didn't come as a surprise as I was here the day before, playing club night in preparation for the tournament,' said Riaroh.

Riaroh drew his vast experience from his past competitions since he debuted in the sport back in 1974, by beating a field of 200 players in a very competitive tournament.

He joins Alice Awiti, former Nanyuki caddie Cyprian Bundi, Limuru junior golfer Leo Gitonga, Muthaiga’s Zain Manji, Lydia Jebichii and Simon Kimatu of Machakos, the winners of the six past legs.

Collins Too tees off during the seventh leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on May 13, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, home lady Koki Muia posted 39 points to emerge the Lady winner ahead of Pettie Ndolo, who carded 36 points.

But what an amazing day it was for Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa who is also a member of Karen, as he produced an excellent 40 points to claim the men’s title.

He won ahead of Thomas Bisonga who carded a total of 38 points. Willy Mastamet and Eunice Koome won the longest drive contest. Seth Oburu took home the Safaricom Staff Award after garnering 40 points and won the nearest to the pin award.

On the other hand, handicap three Paul Kaguamba, one of the top amateurs at Karen, clinched the first nine prize with 20 points, while the second nine award went to Anthony Gacheru with 21 points.

The Karen tournament marks the halfway stage of the ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour with seven more legs left before the grand finale at PGA Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

Meanwhile, Limuru's nine-year-old Muriithi Gatu and Vet Lab Sports Club's Rohini Shah were crowned the overall winners of the seventh leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour junior tournament at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Saturday.

Gatu, a Grade four pupil at Thika Road Christian School, carded a splendid gross of 39 points in a nine-hole tournament to emerge the best boy of the tournament.

Vetlab's Shah, a year seven pupil Rohini Shah from Peponi House Preparatory School took the overall girls' title after scoring 77 gross.

"I liked the experience today as it was pretty unique playing with many different junior golfers. I appreciate Safaricom and US Kids for organizing such a fantastic junior event. My game today was one of the best. My first nine was good, where I scored a par twice, an eagle and a birdie that made me win today's tournament, "said Rohini Shah

The seventh leg Safaricom junior tournament was also part of the US Kids Foundation tournament.

The event attracted a field of 136 junior golfers from Nairobi and its environs, with over 60 aspiring junior golfers taking part in the golf clinic held at the facility.

Taking the Boys' 15-18 title was Asa Dinkins with a gross of 81 ahead of Dhruv Kavia, who scored 87. Winning the Girls' 15 years and over category was Antonia Mbuthia with 103.

Playing in the Boys' category 13-14 years, Nathan Caralon produced an impressive gross of 82 gross to lead his group after a play-off with Junaid Manji, who had also garnered 82.

In the Girls' category 13-14 years, Maryam Mwakitawa fired 86 gross to finish ahead of his closest challenger Navya Nagda on 123 gross.

Elsewhere, Justin Ngeera continued to dominate the 11 years Boys' category after scoring a gross of 85 leading his team of 12 contestants.

In the nine to 10 years old Girls category, Kanana Muthomi was in her best form as she produced 44 gross to emerge the best girl ahead of Nyawira Macharia and Wamaitha Waithaka, who took the second and third places with 50 and 54 gross respectively.

Other top scorers were posted by Ashley Gachora in the Girls' eight years and Under category with 44 gross and Jeff Kibe emerged the Boys' seven years category with 59 points.

As part of growing golf in the country, Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) to tap and nurture young talent.