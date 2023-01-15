Chinhoi takes early lead at Sigona Safari Tour

Zimbabwean professional Robson Chinhoi Sunday took an early lead at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course where the 2022/23 Safari Tour resumed with the fourth leg which attracted a field of 55 players including some from Zimbabwe, Uganda, and Malawi.

Chinhoi, who has dominated the Tour over the past three years, shot two under par 70, to lead by one shot from Muthaiga’s Greg Snow who shot one under par 71. The top two were followed closely by a group of five other players on level par 72.

Leading this group was senior professional Dismas Indiza, while others were Edwin Mudanyi, Erick Ooko, home pro John Wangai and Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu. But two players John Limb Jnr, and Nelson Simwa went out of the tournament in the first round after posting 88 gross, while Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Muyambo withdrew from the tournament.

The event got underway after the Pro-Am held on Saturday where the team of Royal Nairobi Golf Club pro Hesbon Kutwa and his amateurs Sanish Chadha, Sameer Nanji and Sameer Kassam posted a total of 90 points including the pro’s 37, to win by five points from the Greg Snow-led team which included amateurs Jay Dhanani, Preet J. Shah and Deeep Shah.

Finishing third was Dismas Indiza’s team of Jimmy Kibugu, Virdee Davinder, and Peter Kiguru with a score of 84 points. Monday’s second round is set for 10am from both first and 10th tee.