Chinhoi maintains lead at Sigona Safari Tour
Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi remained at the top of the leaderboard as the third leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour entered its halfway stage at the par 72 Sigona Golf Club course on Monday.
Chinhoi produced his second back-to-back two under par 70 for a two rounds total of four under par 140, to take a two shots lead from Golf Park's Eric Ooko and Muthaiga's Greg Snow who tied for the second place on two under par 142.
During Monday's second round, Chinhoi birdied the third and fourth and dropped shots at the fifth and eighth. He started the back nine well, rolling in two birdies at the 10th and 11th, then parred the rest of the holes.
"I am fine with the scores today though I stood a good chance of making several birdies. Some greens were bad while others were good,'' said Chinhoi.
Snow, on the other hand birdied the first and dropped a shot at the second, then made birdies at the 13th, 14th, and 15th. He however dropped shots at the 16th and 17th for one under par 71 for 172.
Ooko, on the other hand started with a bogey at the opening hole but recovered with four birdies at the second, third, fourth and eighth, bogeyed the 10th thereafter, and parred the rest for two under par 70 to also make the cut on 142.
A total of 21 players made the eight over par 152 to proceed to the last two rounds. They included top junior amateur Njoroge Kibugu who shot 73 in each of the first two rounds to tie for 17th with his brother Mutahi Kibugu and senior pro Dismas Indiza on 146.
Teeing off for the third round is set for 9.30am on Tuesday.