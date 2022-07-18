Channelle Wangari wins Ladies Open Stroke Play event

Vet Lab Sports Club’s Channelle Wangari over the weekend produced a 54-hole total of gross 229 to clinch the 2022 Kenya Amateur Ladies Open Stroke Play golf championship title at Sigona Golf Club.

The 15-year-old, who has been in excellent form since recovering from an injury, took off with two back-to-back 78 gross in the first two rounds.

She however produced an impressive one over par 73 in the closing round courtesy of a birdie in the last hole to beat Vipingo based Naomi Wafula by one shot and clinch the Mary Neville trophy.

Wafula, who had a slow start shooting 81, eventually claimed the A division after posting 75 and 74 in the last two rounds for a total of 230 gross.

Coming second in the A division was another Vet Lab golfer Mercy Nyanchama on 78, 81 and 77 to finish ahead of the handicap five Faith Ontune from the Rose Naliaka Academy at Golf Park, who scored rounds of 75, 81, 81 for 237.

“The first day was tough because I struggled with my short game and putting, but in the last day my mental was stronger and I made puts and my scores improved," said Wangari, who thanked the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) for organising the event.

Before the weekend, Wangari had won the Windsoe Ladies Open, Nyeri Ladies Open, Nyahururu Ladies Open, Thika Ladies Open, Ruiru Ladies Open and Machakos Ladies Open.

Losing only at the the Royal Nairobi tourney and Muthaiga Open.

This year the championship played under chilly condition, and which attracted 66 players from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, and sponsored by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union, saw Limuru’s Mwongeli Nzioka clinch the Dolan Bowl after posting rounds of 85, 83 and 93.

In the net section, Esther Chumo fired 77, 76 and 73 for 226 nett to win the A division title ahead of Faith Chemutai on 226, while Mildred Natecho was third on 228.

Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru emerged best in the A division first round on 78 and the afternoon second round winner was Nancy Wairimu who fired gross 76, with Agnes Nyakio finishing third on 78

Taking the B division title (Sigona Quach) was Jane Koech, who returned rounds of 94, 96 and 100 for 290, to finish ahead of Sarah Mkok on 291, with Grace Wanjohi finishing in third place on 293.

The Mary Wambugu Trophy went to Jie Zhai who posted 331 gross. Christine Kerubo won the net title on 219 ahead of Antonia Mbuthia on 228, with Maureen Wroe coming home third on 228 nett.

The gross rounds went to Lydia Mokaya on 94, Cherono Kipkorir 100 and Sonia Patel with 90 gross.

At Kenya Air Force Golf Club Eastleigh’s Moi Air Base, Windsor’s Kanana Muthomi claimed the girls' overall title of the Safaricom Tour’s junior tournament on Sunday.

The 12-year-old carded 41 gross, while Peter Waihura took home the Boys' overall title after posting 81 gross.

"I feel very proud to emerge the overall winner of the tournament. This is my second time participating in the tour after the first one in Nakuru last week. I thank Safaricom for such an excellent programme, giving young people like me an opportunity to showcase our talents. I also thank my brother, who introduced me to golf four years ago," said Waiharu.

Meanwhile, taking the Boys' seven years and under title with a score of 48 gross was Ivan Kimutai, who beat Ethan Wachira by one shot.

Lynnet Zawadi also continued with her great form as she fired 42 gross to win ahead of Aarna Mengi who shot 48.

The Boys' eight to nine years title went to Gitonga Gitobu on 43 gross, winning by six shots from Shuhan Peng, while the nine to 10 girls' winner was Nyawira Macharia with 47 gross. She won by five shots from Amara Kimani.

Meanwhile, Amar Shah and Jayden Okal posted 43 and 45 gross in the Boys' 10 years category.

Clinching the 11 years boys' title was Justin Ngeera who carded 90 gross to win by one shot from Peter Gathongo.

Rohini Shah fired 90 gross to win the 11 to 12 girls' title by seven shots from Sophia Nesbitt, while the Boys' 12 years winner was Karioki Mathu on 99, winning ahead of Yuvraj Rajput on 100.

In the Girls' 13 to 14, Karyn Ombisi won with a score of 105 gross, followed in second place by Navya Nagda on 107, with Nathan Mjomba Carolan taking the Boys' title on 90 gross, six shots better than Marini Mugambi Mbugua.

Lindah Wambua was alone in the 15 years and above where she brought 136 gross with Peter Waiharo, beating Elvis Muigua on countback with 81 gross in the Boys' 15 years category.