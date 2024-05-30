Accountants keep away books to celebrate

With the Finance Bill occupying Kenyans' minds because of the heavy taxation measures proposed, accountants will have an opportunity to take a break as they play in the annual Accountants Golf tournament on Saturday June 1 at the Ruiru Sports Club.

The accountants are also using the event as part of the Madaraka Day Celebrations as well as the 10th Anniversary of the Accountants Golf Tournament at Ruiru.

CPA Michael Nyangi, a former Captain at Kiambu Golf Club, paid tribute to Ruiru for maintaining the event for a decade.

“This is a significant milestone, marking a decade of competitive spirit, networking, and camaraderie among accountants and financial professionals. This event has grown over the years, attracting numerous participants and sponsors, and has become a highlight on the golf calendar for the accounting community," said Nyangi.

The Ruiru Sports Club, known for its well-maintained golf course and excellent facilities, has attracted several corporate events. This weekend’s event has over 250 players and features a mix of professional accountants, finance executives, and enthusiasts from various accounting firms and corporations.

Ruiru captain James Muraguri said the course is in excellent condition and ready to host the big field.

"The fairways and greens are in impeccable condition, and there should be no excuse for not playing good golf," said Muraguri.

Sponsoring this year’s tournament are Ruiru Golf Accountants, IQPlus, Mazaars LLP, Mwangi and Kamwara Associates, among others. Among the top golfers expected to lead the challenge include Grace Miano, the 2023 Ladies Category champion, CPA John Gitau, who won the tournament in 2017 and Anthony Kimani, among many others.

Meanwhile, a field of 140 players was drawn for the NCBA golf series at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course, where teeing off starts at 6.30 am. This event comes back-to-back after last weekend’s sixth leg at Muthaiga Golf Club, where Isaac Matubi beat junior golfer Junaid Manji by one point to claim the top division with a score of 36 points.

At the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course, the action starts today with the PCEA Loresho Community Church Charity event with a field of over 200 players. Tomorrow, Vet Lab will be the venue of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, where a field of 300 players will be battling it out for the slots available to the club during the grand finale later in the year.

Golfers in Machakos will celebrate Madaraka Day with the Madaraka Grande Tournament, where a field of 150 players will vie for an array of prizes on offer.