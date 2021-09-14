Young Boys stun Ronaldo's Man Utd in Champions League

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu

Young Boys' Cameroonian midfielder Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (centre) celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates during their Uefa Champions League Group F match against Manchester United at Wankdorf stadium in Bern, on September 14, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Sebastien Bozon | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The hosts hit back to equalise in the second half through Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu and Ronaldo was substituted before Siebatcheu got the winner.
  • It is a terrible start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in Group F, especially with tougher tests likely to come against Atalanta and Villarreal.

Bern, Switzerland 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.