WPL: Zetech thrash sorry Wadadia

Zetech Sparks capitalised on home advantage to beat Wadadia 3-0 in a Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match, at the Gems Cambridge International School Grounds on Sunday.

Heading into the match, Zetech wanted a positive result after a 2-2 draw to Ulinzi Starlets last weekend in their first league match.

Midfielder Amango Momaliza gave Zetech an early lead in the fourth minute through a well-taken corner kick by Puren Alukwe.

After the goal, Wadadia's backline led by Monicah Nyakowa, Merceline Meja and Judith Omukunde were a hard nut to crack for Zetech forwards.

A few minutes before the break, Wadadia had a chance to equalise through a freekick that was taken by Jackline Chesang but the ball went directly into the hands of Zetech goalkeeper Utella Mboya.

Zetech engaged a higher gear after the break and two quick goals in the second half from Violet Otieno and Yvonne Kavere in the 73rd and 79th minutes respectively settled the tie as a contest.

Zetech head coach Bernard Kitolo was happy with the win.

"That was a good game and our opponents should thank us for not utilising our chances to score more goals. We will be facing Vihiga Queens next week, it won’t be an easy match but we will fight," said Kitolo.

His counterpart Rashid Sumba refused to speak to the media after the loss.

At the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Nakuru City Queens edged Kisumu All Starlets 1-0. The lone goal was scored by Ruth Chebengei in the 35th minute.