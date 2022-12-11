Nzoia Sugar rally to beat KCB at Kasarani

Nzoia Sugar's resurgence in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League continued on Saturday with 2-1 win over KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In Western Kenya, visiting Ulinzi Stars held Kakamega Homeboyz to a 1-1 draw at Bukhungu Stadium.

Nairobi City Stars' poor start to the season continued after playing out to a barren draw with Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu.

At Kasarani, Nzoia Sugar gifted KCB an easy goal after the ball easily slipped off custodian Humphrey Katasi and forward Francis Kahiro was at hand to capitalise in the eighth minute.

The lead was however short lived as KCB defender Harun Mwale committed a foul inside the box. Nzoia's Boniface Munyendo then sent the banker's custodian Bryne Omondi the wrong way to convert the resultant penalty in the 14th minute.

Nzoia's netted the second goal in the 34th minute once again via a Munyendo penalty. This time midfielder Hassan Beja was brought down inside the box by Maurice Owino.

This was the second win for Nzoia Sugar after beating Sofapaka 1-0 at Sudi Stadium.

KCB assistant coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor blamed the loss on lack of focus despite taking an early lead.

"We came into this match expecting to meet a tough team. We got an early goal but lost focus. They gave their best and got the win," he said

"The loss doesn't worry us much since we are very early into the league. However, we need to keep our focus and work on the weak areas," added Oduor.

His opposite number Salim Babu was over the moon after the win saying it shows his squad can do well this season because of the talent depth they boast of.

"We planned for this game and did well in this match. My boys were resilient and showed good character. This is a game we should have won by a bigger margin but I'm happy we have three points in our basket," said Babu.

This was the second loss for KCB after going down to Kakamega Homeboyz in their second game two weeks ago.

The draw against Posta Rangers means City Stars will wait longer for their first win but they have collected their first point of the season.

At Bukhungu, Kakamega Homeboyz took the lead through Michael Isabwa in the 19th minute but it didn't last long as the soldiers leveled through Hillary Simiyu 10 minutes later.

For Kakamega Homeboyz and Ulinzi Stars the draw means they have amassed seven and four points respectively.

Sunday results

Kakamega Homeboyz 1-1 Ulinzi Stars

Posta Rangers 0-0 Nairobi City Stars

KCB 1-2 Nzoia Sugar

Monday fixtures

Kenya Police v Bandari (MISC Kasarani, 3pm )