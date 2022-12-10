Tusker edge Bidco to maintain perfect run

Champions Tusker Saturday continued with their 100 percent run this season after beating Bidco 1-0 in a closely contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu.

Tusker midfielder Clyde Senaji netted the lone goal via a terrific header inside Bidco United's box in the 15th minute.

However, Bidco wasted chances especially in the first half, that could have earned them a draw.

The win means Tusker have not only amassed 12 points but also opened a six-point gap over second-placed Gor Mahia who have two games at hand.

K'Ogalo were not in action last weekend and will also not be playing this weekend.

Tusker coach Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano was over the moon saying the string of good results is as a result of sheer hard work.

The 13-time champions started the season by beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1, thumped City Stars 4-1 and also edged rivals AFC Leopards 1-0 last weekend.

“We have maintained the same composure, same commitment and that is good for the team’s consistency. Monyi played well after being out of our past three matches and I’m happy with his performance,” said Matano.

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia said he is concerned about their poor finishing even though they are playing good football.

Despite starting the league with 2-0 victory over Nairobi City Stars, they lost 2-1 to Gor Mahia on November 26.

“We played well but missed clear chances. What we need to sharpen is our attack but I’m pleased by the way we are playing, holding the ball and disposing our opponents," said Akhulia.

The best chance for Bidco United came in the 37th minute when Henry Juma received a perfect pass inside the box and but was thwarted by Tusker custodian Patrick Matasi in a one-on-one situation.