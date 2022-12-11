Trans Nzoia Falcons involved in accident

Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) side Trans Nzoia Falcons, escaped death early Sunday morning after they were involved in a road accident as they were travelling home following a 4-0 loss to Ulinzi Starlets at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi on Saturday.

The accident happened at Matunda along Eldoret-Kitale highway few kilometres from Moi's Bridge, Kitale.

According to the newly appointed head coach Chris Mfede, they narrowly escaped death with minor injuries.

"I could not be talking to you now if it were not for God, He gave us a second chance. The accident happened while all players were asleep after a frustrating weekend. The driver looked tired and sleepy as he was driving, he could not even explain how he found himself in the ditch," he said.

"All players reached home safely, there is no need to raise an alarm but honestly we had a frustrating weekend. We hope it doesn't happen again. We had enough time to prepare for the game but we ended up disappointed. We even traveled to Nairobi without a team doctor, this paints a bad picture of how women league is run in the country," added Mfede.

On Friday, the team was to depart for Nairobi from Kitale in the morning but failed to after false promises from the county government who took long to sort their transport.

The team later left for Nairobi at 10pm on Friday using St Teresa's Girls Bikeke bus. They arrived in Nairobi on Saturday morning at 9am and by 10:30 am, they were already at the complex waiting to play Ulinzi.

"The team has been using the county government bus but it seems that they won't travel today (On Friday) for their league match. The county is taking too long to sort the ladies, they have been waiting for communication but all has been in vain. It is so unfortunate for the girls who have been training the whole week," a source that sought anonymity had told Nation Sport.

Late arrival for the clash and fatigue contributed to Falcons' first loss this season.