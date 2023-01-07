WPL: Vihiga Queens too good for Trans Nzoia Falcons

Vihiga Queens started the New Year on a high by beating Trans Nzoia Falcons 3-0 in a Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match played at the Ndura grounds in Kitale on Saturday.

Anita Namata's brace and a goal from Maureen Ater was enough for the KWPL giants to maintain top spot on nine points.

Falcons, who fired their head coach Chris Mfede last month, lie second with six points out from four matches.

Elsewhere, KWPL defending champions Thika Queens, recorded their second consecutive win this season after beating Nakuru City Queens 4-1 at the Thika stadium in Kiambu county.

Striker Wendy Achieng opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Nakuru defenders Ayacko Fabrish and Deborah Barasa gifted Thika two own goals in the 13th and 35th minute respectively.

Rebecca Okwaro scored the fourth goal in the 65th min while Melon Mulinda scored a consolation goal in the dying minutes of the second half for the visitors.

In another match, Zetech Sparks suffered a 2-0 defeat at home against Gaspo Women at the Gems Cambridge in Rongai, Kajiado county.

Anne Arusi and Jackline Nabangala Nyongesa scored a goal each in the 40th and 88th minutes respectively to give Gaspo their first win of the season.

The victory moved Gaspo into mid-table with four points. Coach Ibrahim Mohammed said:

"We got a lot of chances in the first half but failed to convert. Our opponents defended the entire first half but I changed my tactics in the second half and we managed to get a goal."

His opposite number Bernard Kitolo was not a happy man after the final whistle.

"We played a good game but Gaspo is a good team. Luck was not on our side. This is the first match we are losing at home because the players are just from Christmas holidays and they're still not in good shape. We have to work really hard in training," he said.

At the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, the match between Kayole Starlets and Kangemi Ladies was not played after a tug-of-war between the two teams.

Kayole complained that Kangemi were planning to field players that were illegally registered. On the other hand, Kangemi cited lack of enough security.

Kangemi head coach Collins Tiego told Nation Sport that: "The law has to be followed, we can't allow our players to play without security that is endangering their lives. The home team could have provided enough police to take charge of the overall security. We decided not to play until our demands are met but they took a long time to solve the issue."

Kayole Starlets coach Joshua Sakwa said that the police that were in charge of security had left for breakfast but they later came back.

"We hired the same police who were with Gor Mahia during training on Saturday morning at the same ground. After waiting for too long, our opponents did not show up on time, they requested to go have breakfast but they later came back," said Sakwa.

At the Mumias Sugar Complex, Bunyore Starlets were held to a 1-1 draw by WADADIA Women.

