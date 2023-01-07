NSL: Shabana edge Mara Sugar to extend unbeaten run

Vincent Nyabuto's lone goal in the 27th minute saw Shabana pick maximum points against Mara Sugar in a National Super League (NSL) match played at Awendo Stadium on Saturday.

Following the deserved win, Shabana stretched their unbeaten run to five matches. The Kisii County based side now has 13 points drawn from four wins and a draw.

Shabana dominated the match and nearly doubled their lead in the second half through Peter Ogechi but his goal was ruled offside to give Mara a fighting chance.

Despite several attacks, Mara Sugar were not lucky to find the equaliser.

Under the tutelage of Sammy Okoth, Shabana lie second on the log with 13 points, same as leaders Kibera Black Stars who registered a 2-0 away win over Mwatate United on Friday at Dawson Mwanyumba stadium in Wundanyi.

Kibera, who have won four games from six matches, lead the log on 13 points same as Shabana who however have an inferior goal difference. Shabana have played a match less.

Speaking after the match, Mara Sugar head coach Francis Xavier blamed his players for failing to convert scoring opportunities.

"We lost fairly but we are going back to the drawing board to focus on our next match against Gusii FC,” said Xavier. "We started well but conceded due to lapse in concentration. It's normal to lose matches but we can only learn to be better versions of ourselves if we are to comeback."

Shabana coach Sammy Okoth attributed their good run to support from fans who usually attend matches in large numbers whether home or away.

“The team is in good spirits and I believe my players will not let me down in the next assignments. It is a collective responsibility from the technical bench to the players,” he said.

At Mumias Sports Complex, Gusii FC thrashed hosts Vihiga United 9-1 while Kajiado FC played out a 2-2 draw with Murang’a Seal.

In Nairobi, Administration Police Service Bomet's (APS Bomet) tussle with Football Kenya Federation over promotion continued on Saturday after they again failed to honour their National Super League (NSL) match.

The South Rift outfit, who have not played since the second tier kicked off on November 26, 2022 were a no show at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi where they were scheduled to play Naivas.

Speaking to Nation Sport at the match venue, Naivas team manager, Charles Maina said his team had incurred costs in honouring the match, insisting that they will be demanding to be awarded three points and two goals for the forfeiture.

Form left: match officials, Gerald Muriungi, Susan Nyambura, Collins Omondi and Jeremiah Maiyo who were scheduled to officiate the National Super League match between Naivas and APS Bomet at Camp Toyoyo ground in Nairobi on January 7, 2022. APS Bomet failed to show up. Photo credit: John Ashihundu | Nation Media Group

Centre referee Susan Nyambura assisted by Gerald Muriungi, Collins Omondi and Jeremiah Maiyo were all present for the 3pm kick-off. Also on standby was a fully equipped Nairobi County Government ambulance, a mandatory requirement by FKF.

Bomet, who have not honoured their previous fixtures are challenging FKF's decision to deny them promotion to the top tier league after finishing top in last season’s National Super League.

The recently reinstated FKF declared the 2021/22 season null and void, ruling that all football activities in that season will count for nothing since the country was suspended by Fifa.

The football authority was reinstated by the new Sports Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba after staying in the cold for a year following their disbandment by previous CS Amina Mohamed over corruption allegations.

In Bomet, Silibwet were held to a 0-0 by Mully Children Family while Mombasa Elite registered a 1-1 draw against visiting Migori Youth 1-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Migori Youth's Mark Ochieng (right) dribbles past Kennedy Odhiambo of Mombasa Elites during their National Super League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on January 7, 2023. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

Brian Gollo put the hosts ahead in the 40th minute but Migori left it late to equalise through John Omondi in stoppage time.

Elites were gifted a goal courtesy of an error by Migori's keeper Victor Kamungo whose miscalculated pass was intercepted by the alert Gollo to open the scoring.

Omondi restored parity with a sublime freekick deep in stoppage time after Isaac Otieno was fouled at the edge of the box.

Migori Youth coach Kevin Oluoch said he was delighted with the draw.

"I am delighted with the draw, we were disorganised during the first half but we were much more composed in the second half and were rewarded with a goal," said Oluoch.

Elites coach Patrick Nyale of Elites said his team is still on a learning curve.

"It has been a tough first three games, but we are delighted with the point. We shall pick up from that and deliver more. Football is a process and this point is part of that process," he said.