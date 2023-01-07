FKF-PL: Bandari seek redemption against unbeaten Tusker

League leaders Tusker face struggling Bandari at Mbaraki Grounds in one of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches slated for Sunday.

Eight other matches will be played across different venues in the country as FKF-PL enters Round Eight this weekend.

At Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, it will be a battle of titans when second-placed Nzoia Sugar host neighbours Kakamega Homeboyz, who are third, in the Ingoo Derby.

Former champions Gor Mahia, who suffered their first loss of the season in midweek, face Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium while a resurgent AFC Leopards host Bidco United at Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya Police and Sofapaka, who earned their first wins in the league in midweek matches, have a date with Kariobangi Sharks and Mathare United respectively.

Tusker have bagged a maximum 18 points from six matches and their Ugandan striker Deogratious Ojok leads the Golden Boot race with five goals. They are also the highest scoring side in the league with 12 goals followed by Ulinzi Stars (11 goals).

Bandari have a poor record against Tusker having beaten the brewers only once in the last five meetings. Last season, Tusker won the first leg duel by a solitary goal and Bandari lost 2-0 at home to the defending champions in the second leg tie.

The Dockers coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani is a man under pressure following a string of poor results that has left them in 12th position with a paltry five points.

Bandari's only win of the 2022/23 season was on November 19 when they beat Sofapaka 2-1 in the opening fixture at Mbaraki Grounds. A shock 3-1 defeat to visiting Posta Rangers on Wednesday complicated matters for Kimani who will have to pull a surprise against Tusker to ease pressure on the team.

The Dockers recorded barren draws against Nzoia Sugar and Kenya Police on November 26 and December 12. In other matches they have played this season, Bandari lost by a solitary goal to Gor Mahia and KCB on December 4 and December 21 respectively.

Nzoia Sugar's clash with Kakamega Homeboyz in Bungoma will be a cracker since the two sides are separated by just four points. Nzoia Sugar are second with 16 points from seven encounters and their only loss this season was a 1-0 defeat to Gor Mahia at the start of the season on November 19.

Boasting of a young squad with an average age of 21, Nzoia Sugar has emerged as the most entertaining side this season. A win for the cane cutters will see them pile more pressure on Tusker at the top.

Despite their current good form, Nzoia will have to be at their best to beat Homeboyz. The Sugar millers have not beaten Abana ba Ingoo in the last five matches, drawing twice and losing thrice to their neighbours.

“Good record doesn’t apply much in these derbies but how each team plays. Every team must give its best to win this contest and I have told my players to do so,” Homeboyz coach John Baraza told Nation Sport.

Homeboyz forward Michael Karamor has so far netted four goals, same as Gor Mahia’s Benson Omala and Boniface Munyendo of Nzoia Sugar.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Posta Rangers v Gor Mahia (Thika)

Mathare United v Sofapaka ( Ruaraka)

AFC Leopards v Bidco (Nyayo)

Kariobangi Sharks v Kenya Police ( Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Vihiga Bullets v Nairobi City Stars ( Bukhungu)

Nzoia Sugar v Kakamega Homeboyz (Sudi)

Ulinzi Stars v Wazito (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Talanta v KCB (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)