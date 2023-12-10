WPL: Bungoma Queens hold leaders Vihga in Mumboha

Defending champions Vihiga Queens Sunday missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table after a 2-2 draw against Bungoma Queens in their Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) match at Mumboha Stadium in Luanda, Bungoma County.

They lead the log standings with 20 points in eight matches, while Bungoma remain in sixth place with seven points.

Notably, all four goals were scored in the first half of the match. Bungoma secured an early lead with a goal from Timona Zareti in the first minute, followed by their second goal from a penalty in the 34th minute.

However, Vihiga's Maurine Achieng equalised in the 15th minute, and Tumaini Waliaula scored the second goal for Vihiga just six minutes later.

After eight rounds of matches, Waliaula is the top scorer with five goals, tied with teammate Janet Moraa Bundi.

In another tie, debutantes Soccer Assassins suffered their third loss of the season after a 3-0 defeat at home to Wadadia Women at the same venue.

Assassins defender Christine Imbenzi scored an own goal in the 54th minute as Tabitha Barasa and Atsabina Laura scored the other two goals for Wadadia in the 61st and 84th minutes respectively.

In another match, Nakuru City Queens secured their third win of the season by seeing off Gaspo Women 2-1 at the ASK Showground in Nakuru.

Gaspo took an early lead in the third minute through Vallary Nekesa, but Ruth Atieno and Merceline Wafula replied for Nakuru in the 38th and 73rd minutes.

Siliya Rasoha's goal in the first half was all Ulinzi Starlets needed to collect maximum points in a 1-0 win over Bunyore Starlets at Mumboha Stadium. With a game in hand, the win propelled Ulinzi to second place on the league table with 15 points after seven matches as Bunyore dropped to eighth place with seven points.

Ulinzi head coach Joseph Wambua expressed his team's determination to narrow the gap between them and leaders Vihiga Queens in their upcoming match against Zetech Sparks.

"After the win away from home we now shift our focus to the next game. The team is fully prepared and committed to giving their best performance in order to achieve our goal this season. It is not about the position that we are in the league standings, but the points. We are on the right track and very focused," said Wambua.

Sunday's Results

Soccer Assassins 0 Wadadia FC 3

Bungoma Queens 2 Vihiga Queens 2

Nakuru City Queens 2 Gaspo Women 1