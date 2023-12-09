Advantage Posta as Nzoia hold Gor Mahia in Homa Bay

Posta Rangers could return to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) if they stun hosts Tusker by more than one goal at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

This is after leaders and defending champions Gor Mahia on Saturday came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with struggling Nzoia Sugar at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Gor top the standings with 28 points from 14 matches while second-placed Rangers have amassed 25 points from 13 matches.

In other matches played on Saturday, Nairobi City Stars defeated Bandari by a solitary goal at Ruaraka Grounds while Murang’a Seal rallied from behind to hold Ulinzi Stars 1-1 at SportsPesa Arena min Murang'a.

KCB and FC Talanta drew 0-0 at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

There was a scare for Gor when they trailed Nzoia by two goals inside the half-hour mark courtesy of Mohammed Barisa’s brace.

The forward gave the Millers the breakthrough in the ninth minute, before doubling his side’s lead on 30 minutes.

Nzoia’s hopes of going for the break while still enjoying a comfortable lead were thwarted when Ugandan Patrick Kaddu reduced the deficit at the stroke of halftime after driving home a ball which had been punched by goalkeeper Bernard Onunga.

Striker Benson Omala drew Gor level on 59 minutes from the spot after defender Elisha Wekesa handled the ball inside the box.

With the draw, Gor remain unbeaten this season.

Omala has now scored 10 goals while his closest challenger in the Golden Boot race is KCB's Francis Kahiro with six.

“Fair play to Nzoia Sugar in the first half since we were pathetic. We conceded the two goals and had a poor performance. I was disappointed with the first half,” said Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Nzoia, coached by Godfrey Oduor, remain 17th with 10 points from 14 matches. “We have good players; we have just been unlucky in the past matches. I disagree with referee’s decision to hand Gor a penalty but we also lost concentration at the tail end of the game. Our focus remains to move out of the relegation zone and replicate last season’s performance,” said Oduor.

Robinson Asenwa's fourth minute strike was all City Stars needed to sink Bandari and secure their sixth win of the season. City Stars are seventh with 21 points while Bandari, who slumped to their fifth loss of the campaign, are fifth with 23 points.

At SportsPesa Arena, Batts Awita scored in the 77th minute to cancel out Mark Bikokwa’s 34th minute opener for Ulinzi. Murang'a Seal, who started the season brightly, have not won any of their last four matches. They are sixth with 22 points while Ulinzi are 10th with 17 points.

Saturday’s results

Gor Mahia 2 Nzoia Sugar 2

Murang’a Seal 1 Ulinzi Stars 1

KCB 0 FC Talanta 0

Nairobi City Stars 1 Bandari 0

Sunday’s matches

Kakamega Homeboyz v Shabana (Bukhungu, Kakamega)

Tusker v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka, Nairobi)

Bidco United v AFC Leopards (Kasarani, Nairobi)

Muhoroni Youth v Kenya Police (Muhoroni, Kisumu)