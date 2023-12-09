Cecafa U-18 review: What went wrong for Junior Stars?

As the dust settles on the 2023 Cecafa Under-18 tournament, where Kenya’s Junior Stars showed massive potential despite finishing second, the country needs to build the future of its football around the youngsters.

Junior Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat after extra-time at the hands of Uganda in the final.

The thousands of fans who thronged Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium Momboleo to watch the clash as early as 9am on Friday left the venue heartbroken after Junior Stars failed at the last hurdle to a technical Ugandan side.

Kenya went ahead through Syphas Owuor on 65 minutes before Uganda equalised through Abasi Kyeyune 12 minutes to time.

The tournament's Most Valuable Player, Hakim Mutebi, scored 50 seconds into extra time to sink Juniors Stars and silence the home fans.

Tanzania finished as the second runners-up in the tournament after beating Rwanda 3-1 in the third-place play-off match, staged at the same venue earlier on in the day.

On the road to the final, Kenya thrashed Sudan 5-0 in the first match on November 25, then edged Rwanda by a solitary goal on November 28 before finishing top of Group A with a 4-1 hammering of Somalia on December 1

The Junior Stars had to dig deep to eliminate Tanzania in the semi-finals.

After playing out to a barren draw in regular and extra time, Kenya eliminated Tanzania 4-3 on post-match penalties on Tuesday, with Owuor netting the winning penalty.

The matches against Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda provided the real test for Junior Stars.

Kenya struggled against the physically imposing Tanzania and Uganda players in the semis and final.

Kenya also failed to utilise the chances that came their way, with Owuor and Loius Ingavi guilty of wasting crucial opportunities in the opening half.

Juniors Stars assistant coach and St Anthony’s Boys High School coach Peter Mayoyo told Nation Sport that they got it wrong in the starting line, leading to the loss against Uganda.

“Benching Kibet (Aldrine) was not an issue but Tyron Kariuki was if you ask me. If you are saying he played badly against Tanzania, then we should have started him so that he can have confidence rather than bringing on later as a corrector. We disagreed on that,” said Mayoyo.

“I can’t comment on the age cheating allegations but a country which does that in the end disadvantages the player. Had we converted the chances we created, then we would have won and the age ebate wouldn’t be there,” he added.

Mayoyo, who led Solidarity Boys to the National Secondary School Term Two Games football title, said Football Kenya Federation and the Ministry of Sports assured the squad it will be retained for future assignments.

He says more talented players will be roped in to participate in upcoming competitions with an eye on building a solid squad to compete effectively in the 2027 African Cup of Nations.

“These players will be together to take part in the Under 20 and Under 23 championships because we need to have a strong squad in 2027. No talent will be lost but we shall reinforce by bringing more because we still have a lot of good players who were sitting their examinations,” he added.

Kenya will co-host the 2027 Afcon with her East African neighbours, Uganda and Tanzania.

Mayoyo and Bidco United Anthony Akhulia were the assistant coaches under Salim Babu.

Kibet scooped the Golden Boot, while Kakamega Homeboyz custodian Ibrahim Wanzala won the Golden Glove. Wanzala, 17, saved two penalties in the clash against Tanzania.

Football fans in Kisumu and Kakamega did not disappoint and attended the matches in numbers.

Awards

Best Player – Hakim Mutebi (Uganda)

Top Scorer – Aldrine Kibet (Kenya)

Best Goalkeeper – Ibrahim Baraza Wanzala (Kenya)

Fair Play Award – Tanzania

Gold medal – Uganda

Silver medal – Kenya