Zetech sink Kibera, Vihiga eye Bungoma scalp at Sudi

Zetech Sparks claimed a 2-1 victory against Kibera Girls Soccer in the eighth round of the Kenya Football Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) at the Wolves Den Grounds in Kajiado County on Saturday afternoon.

The match saw Zetech score two early goals from Fridhaus Abdallah and Violet Atieno in the second and eighth minutes respectively.

Kibera on the other hand managed to pull one back through Maximilan Robi in the 14th minute.

With a game in hand, Zetech moved to ninth position with seven points, level with Bungoma Queens, Wadadia Women, and Nakuru City Queens.

Kibera remained in second place with 12 points from eight matches, having secured three wins, three draws, and suffered one defeat.

"The match was explosive. It was a game of a few chances because we played against a tough side. This was a morale booster as we prepared to face the Ulinzi Starlets on Thursday at home. That is where we want to put our focus on, we will go back and work on our weaker areas," said Zetech coach Bernard Kitolo.

FKF-WPL is set to continue on Sunday with three matches.

League leaders Vihiga Queens will face Bungoma Queens at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County from noon.

The defending champions have set the pace, leading with 19 points in seven matches.

Bungoma are in sixth place with seven points from the same number of matches. Ulinzi need to avoid defeat against Bunyore Starlets to move into second place.

Bunyore have the chance of moving second with victory over Ulinzi.

Nakuru City Queens will battle Gaspo Women at ASK Showgrounds in Nakuru as Soccer Assassin host Wadadia Women at Mumboha Grounds.

Saturday Results

Kibera Girls Soccer 1 Zetech Sparks 2

Sunday Fixtures

Soccer Assassins FC v Wadadia Women (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 11am)

Bungoma Queens v Vihiga Queens (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma 12pm)

Nakuru City Queens v Gaspo Women (ASK Grounds,Nakuru 1pm)