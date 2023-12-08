Vihiga Queens aim to extend lead in Bungoma, Gaspo seek redemption

The Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) enters round eight this weekend with defending champions Vihiga Queens looking to maintain their top spot when they travel to Bungoma Queens.

The match will be played at Sudi Stadium from 12pm on Sunday.

Vihiga lead the standings on 19 points from seven matches, while Bungoma are in sixth place with seven points from as many matches.

Following closely behind are Kibera Girls Soccer and Ulinzi Starlets in second and third place with 12 and 11 points respectively, though the soldiers have a game in hand.

Kibera will play host to the ninth-placed Zetech Sparks at Wolves Den Grounds in Kajiado County, while Ulinzi travel to Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County to face Bunyore Starlets, who are currently fifth on the log.

Kibera, who made a comeback to the FKF-WPL this season after a two-season absence, have had a strong start to the season. They have won three matches, drawn three times, and only lost once.

On the other hand, Zetech have struggled at home, with three losses already registered at home this season.

"The season is highly competitive and failing to win matches will result in consequences,," said Zetech Sparks coach Bernard Kitolo.

"Unfortunately, one of our centre backs, Christine Awuor, is currently injured. However, we are fortunate to have goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi back from injury. Foscah Nashivana has returned from national duty and Ann Arusi has also recovered from a knee injury. No shortcuts, we have to win our matches to avoid relegation."

League debutants Soccer Assassins will face Wadadia Women at Mumboha Grounds in Luanda in Vihiga County.

Assassins, who have three matches in hand, moved to seventh place in the league standings with seven points after a 2-1 win over Nakuru City Queens at Mumboha Stadium on Wednesday.

Kenya Under 20 stars Charity Midewa and Valerie Nekesa scored for Assassins, while Leah Wanjala pulled one back for Nakuru.

Wadadia's struggles at Mumboha grounds are well documented. They have failed to win any of their lmatch at the venue in the last two season.

In their last encounter against Bunyore Starlets last season, Wadadia suffered a 3-1 loss.

Wadadida coach Rashid Sumba is optimistic that the team's fortunes will change in the upcoming matches.

Wadadia held Gaspo Women to a 2-2 draw in their rescheduled midweek fixture.

Wadadia midfielder Amakobe Esther found the back of the net twice while Gaspo's goals came from Esther Musembi and Nuru Hadima.

"The draw in our last match was a valuable learning experience for our team. It is important for us to not underestimate Assassins," said Sumba.

In another match, Nakuru City Queens will play struggling Gaspo Women at ASK Show Grounds in Nakuru County.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kibera Girls Soccer v Zetech Sparks (Wolves Den, Kajiado 12pm)

Sunday

Soccer Assassins FC v Wadadia Women (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 11am)

Bungoma Queens v Vihiga Queens (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma 12pm)

Nakuru City Queens v Gaspo Women (ASK Grounds,Nakuru 1pm)