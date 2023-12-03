Vihiga Queens beat Soccer Assassins to maintain perfect start

Defending champions Vihiga Queens continued their unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory over Soccer Assassins in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League(FKF-WPL) match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Vihiga secured all three points courtesy of a goal from midfielder Tumaini Waliaula, assisted by defender Alice Mideri. It was Waliaula's fifth goal of the season, putting her at par with teammate Janet Moraa Bundi at the top of league's scorers chart.

The win solidified Vihiga's position at the top of the table with 19 points in seven matches, having won six matches and drawn one.

On the other hand, Assassins dropped to eighth place with only four points, but have four matches in hand.

In another match, Wadadia Women came from behind to clinch a 3-2 victory against Bunyore Starlets at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega.

Bunyore took the lead through Tacy Olembo in the 43rd minute before Noel Shilachilo added the second goal in the 57th minute.

Wadadia's Monicah Nyakowa, Thabitha Barasa, and Atsabina Laura each scored a goal each in the 49th, 53rd and 69th minutes to complete the comeback.

This victory was crucial for struggling Wadadia, who moved to position seven in the league with seven points, same as Bungoma Queens. Meanwhile, Bunyore remain fifth with nine points in seven matches.

The match between Bungoma Queens and Nakuru City Queens was abandoned in the 35th minute due to lack of a fully equipped ambulance.

Before the abandonment of the match, Nakuru was leading courtesy of Filois Khanal's goal in the 33rd minute.

"During the pre match meeting both team officials agreed that they will avail the ambulance within the first 45 minutes. The match kicked off at 12pm as agreed and the ambulance arrived in the 26th minute. After checking, the ambulance was completely without any equipment.

A goal was scored in the 33rd minute before was stopped in the 35th minute for lack of equipment. We waited for the ambulance for a further 40 minutes before it was agreed that the match could not continue," said a report from the match commissioner, Moses Imbuga

Sunday's Results

Bungoma Queens FC 0 Nakuru City Queens FC 1

Wadadia Women FC 3 Bunyore Starlets FC 2