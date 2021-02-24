Ivorian footballer dies of liver cancer at 21

Willy Braciano Ta Bi.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ta Bi joined Atalanta from ASEC Mimosas in 2019 and helped the club win the Italian Primavera U19 title the same year.
  • Manchester United winger Amad Diallo paid tribute to his fellow Ivorian who he played alongside in the Atalanta academy side.

Milan, Italy

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.