Europa League: Arsenal face Benfica 'at home' in Athens, Leicester eye last 16

Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka (centre) celebrates with Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after scoring a goal during their Uefa Europa League round of 32 first leg match against SL Benfica at the Olimpico stadium in Rome on February 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Alberto Pizzoli | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Steven Gerrard's Rangers need just seven points from their last eight games to clinch the Scottish title, and so they can focus their energy on Europe, as they look to reach the Europa League last 16 for the second season running.
  • The first meeting of two former European champions in AC Milan and Red Star Belgrade lived up to expectations, with the Serbians twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 at home in last week's first leg, Milan Pavkov scoring their second equaliser in injury time.

