Man Utd down Newcastle to go back second

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes (second left) celebrates scoring his team's third goal from the penalty spot during their English Premier League match against Newcastle at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Stu Forster | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • More good footwork from Rashford then drew Joe Willock into an ill-advised challenge inside the box and the on-loan Arsenal midfielder conceded a penalty.
  • Darlow had saved the only spot-kick Fernandes has missed as a United player when the sides met earlier in the season.
  • But he was wrong-footed this time as the former Sporting Lisbon captain coolly converted to give United the two-goal cushion they craved.

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

  2. Abdul Sidi: Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

  3. KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

  4. PRIME Tougher test awaits Kenya Morans in Afrobasket finals

  5. Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.