Why lower-tier league matches could be exposing players to health risks

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Evans Chief

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Rashid Mayaka during their National Super League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 06, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono  &  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno told Nation Sport Thursday that players and officials competing in the second and third-tier leagues were yet to be tested
  • Ministry of Sports protocols indicate that all players and officials must return a negative test result before playing matches
  • In some cases like the Betway Cup, the federation has allowed NSL and Division One players to play against those from the FKF Premier League who have been tested, risking contamination in the event of a positive case

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has admitted to failing to adhere to some of the return to sports protocols recently issued by the government, in a move that places footballers at risk of contracting and spreading Covid-19.

