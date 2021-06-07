NSL: Shabana up to third as Talanta keep lead

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Evans Chief

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Evans Chief during their National Super League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 06, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FC Talanta, who travel to Migori on Friday to face Migori Youth, remain at the top of the standings with 40 points after playing 21 matches. 
  • Kenya Police, who are also fighting for the two automatic promotion slots, are second in the log with 37 points, followed by Shabana (33).

Former Kenyan Premier League side Shabana FC trounced Vihiga Bullets 4-1 in Awendo on Monday to climb from position eight to third on the Betika National Super League (NSL) log.

