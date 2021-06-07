FKF launches Nairobi Women's Regional League

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials pose for photos with some of the coaches during the launch of the FKF Nairobi Women's Regional League at Ligi Ndogo grounds on June 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | FKF
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • FKF Women representative Omondi commended Nairobi for being the first region to launch the league and encouraged the rest of the regions to follow suit.
  • Four matches were played on the first day to mark the league kick off.

Football Kenya Federation FKF) on Sunday launched the Nairobi women's regional league that kicked off at the Ligi Ndogo grounds. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.