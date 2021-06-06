Talanta bounce back against Kibera Black Stars

National Super League (NSL) leaders Talanta Sunday bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Kibera Black Stars at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Rodgers Angal scored the lone goal of the closely contested duel, which saw Talanta maintain their lead atop the second tier league on 40 points. The slim victory was Talanta's first in their last four matches.

Coming into this match, coach Kenneth Kenyatta's side had lost 2-1 to Kisumu All Stars, drew 2-2 with Vihiga Bullets and 0-0 against Migori Youth.

Black Stars, who have now lost six matches in 21, remain fifth on 32 points pending other results.

"Today's win is very important to us because before this match, we were just above the second-placed team (Kenya Police) by one point," said Talanta's coach Ken Kenyatta, adding that lack of a training venue is taking a toll on his side.

Kibera's coach Elvis Ayany said: "It is a 50-50 performance against a top side. We had the chance to come back in the game but we did not utilise our chances. It is a learning process for my players and we hope to bounce back in the coming matches."

As expected, the duel was tough, with both sides struggling to create open goal scoring opportunities in the first half.

Angal set Talanta on course for their first win in four matches with a simple finish in the 18th minute, following a defensive lapse by Kibera.

Angal's delivery from a corner in the 38th minute did not trouble Kibera's backline, before John Owira's free-kick from the corner area was cleared to safety on the other end.

Owira then forced Talanta's goalkeeper Bonface Baraza to a fingertip save with a well taken corner-kick. Ken Mutembei then wasted Talanta's second chance of the first-half, when he fired wide from the visitor's box.

Kibera continued pressing high for the equaliser and in the 49th minute, Brian Adere would have troubled Talanta with his overhead shot, had he not slipped inside the host's danger area.

Angal forced Kibera's goalkeeper Frankline Mwenda to a brilliant save at the hour mark with a well taken free-kick from a promising area.

Kibera's coach Elvis Ayany made a double change, introducing Robert Mbugua and Peter Ondusi for Owira and Adere respectively.

Ronald Okello, who is Kibera's top scorer with eight goals, would have increased his tally in the 73rd minute but he did not get a firm grip of the ball after latching an inviting cross from the left.