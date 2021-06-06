Talanta bounce back against Kibera Black Stars

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Evans Chief

Talanta midfielder Barrack Odhiambo (right) vies with Kibera Black Stars defender Evans Chief during their National Super League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 06, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rodgers Angal scored the lone goal of the closely contested duel, which saw Talanta maintain their lead atop the second tier league on 40 points
  • Angal set Talanta on course for their first win in four matches with a simple finish in the 18th minute, following a defensive lapse by Kibera
  • Ronald Okello, who is Kibera's top scorer with eight goals, would have increased his tally in the 73rd minute but he did not get a firm grip of the ball after latching an inviting cross from the left

National Super League (NSL) leaders Talanta Sunday bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Kibera Black Stars at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

