Who will be crowned Kenya's finest footballer?

Wheat will be separated from chaff as the football fraternity converges on the iconic Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi this evening for the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Gala Awards.

The event returns after a three-year absence with FKF unable to hold it due to lack of funds. Winners in various categories are expected to take home prizes for excelling last season.

In the men's top-flight league, Gor Mahia and Kenya Police are expected to be feted after winning the Premier League and Domestic Cup titles respectively.

K’Ogalo bagged their record-extending 21st title after garnering 73 points, a massive eight points ahead of second-place Tusker.

In the women’s category, Kenya Police Bullets ended Vihiga Queens' dominance by winning the first title in their maiden season in the top flight, after garnering 49 points to be crowned champions.

Mara Sugar, who were crowned National Super League champions, and Kisumu All Starlets, who won the FKF NSL women's title, will also be awarded during the event.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala is set to scoop the Golden Boot Award after finishing the season with 17 goals. Gor Mahia goalkeeper Kevin Omondi is the favourite for the Best Goalkeeper Award after managing 22 clean sheets last season.

Most Valuable Player

However, eyes will be on who gets the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award with Gor Mahia’s midfielder Austin Odhiambo, Kenya Police striker Tito Okello, and Tusker’s Chris Erambo in contention for the biggest prize of the night.

In 2021, Eric Kapaito scooped the MVP award while playing for Kariobangi Sharks. The Coach of the Season award is a fight between Johnathan McKinstry (Gor Mahia), Robert Matano (Tusker), and Salim Babu of Kenya Police.

With Kenya Police Bullets tipped to win the Champions Award, Vihiga Queens striker Tumaini Waliaula is sure of bagging the Golden Boot Award having netted 16 goals a season.