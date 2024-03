Hosts Bungoma Queens on Sunday defeated Zetech Sparks 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) match played at Sang'alo Institute in Bungoma County.

In another match at Mumboha Grounds in Vihiga County, Soccer Assassins and Bunyore Starlets settled for a 1-1 draw.

Strikers Owado Cynthia of Bunyore and Auma Hellen of Assassins netted a goal each in the 35th and 60th minutes, respectively.

At Sang'alo, striker Amutata Noel scored the opener for Bungoma in the 25th minute before midfielder Elizabeth Mukoa doubled their lead in the 46th minute. Zetech scored a consolation goal through Chaviha Sheril a minute later.

Amutata sealed the victory for Bungoma with a stoppage time goal.

Bungoma are now seventh with 15 points, while Zetech drop to eighth with a similar tally but have an inferior goal difference.

Assassins climb to eighth with 13 points while Bunyore and Nakuru City Queens are at seventh place with 14 points each after Nakuru's 3-0 loss to Kibera Ladies Soccer on Saturday in Kajiado County.

Kenya Police Bullets are eight points clear at the top of the league standings with 37 points from 15 matches.

Police maintained their unbeaten record this season following a huge 4-0 over second-placed Ulinzi Starlets on Saturday at Police Sacco Stadium.

Defending champions Vihiga Queens, who have not been in action for the last two weeks, are in third place with 28 points with two games in hand having missed two matches against Gaspo Women and Trans Nzoia Falcons who have already been relegated from the league.

These changes will affect other teams in the remaining three fixtures of the season.

Police attacker Rebecca Okwaro is the leading scorer in the league with 11 goals and four assists from 15 matches.

Strikers Nancy Atako from Kibera Soccer, Tumaini Waliaula from Vihiga and Police's Puren Alukwe follow in second place with nine goals each.

Sunday results

Soccer Assassins 1 Bunyore Starlets 1