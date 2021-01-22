Wazito sap Nzoia's sugar to keep title hopes alive

Wazito Friday stretched their winning streak to four matches with a 2-1 victory over Nzoia Sugar in a BetKing Premier League (BPL) match at Kasarani Annex.

Erick Otieno's header put the Millers ahead in the ninth minute before Kevin Kimani equalised from the spot in the 56th minute after Nzoia defender Dennis Wanjala had fouled Dennis Shikhayi inside the box.

Whyvonne Isuza scored the winner for Wazito in the 71st minute after a mix-up in Nzoia defence following Dennis Ng'ang'a's corner.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi was elated by the win saying his charges' resilience and fighting spirit in the second half paid off.

“We began on a slow note but resilience and character brought us back in the game. Now we have come from behind in two games against Bidco and this one. That shows my players determination and winning mentality in the squad,” said Kimanzi.

The former Harambee Stars tactician refused to comment on the team’s title chances, insisting there are still many matches left to play in the league.

His opposite number Ibrahim Shikanda rued missed chances and promised to work on the team’s attack before their next game against Zoo.

“We failed to utilise our chances more so in the first half when we had outplayed them. I can’t talk on the penalty row but it is obvious my players lost concentration in the second half and my strikers failed to attack properly,” said Shikanda who joined Nzoia on January 6.

It was Nzoia who came off the blocks first but Otieno shot wide just three minutes into the match with Wazito custodian Fredrick Odhiambo well beaten.

Otieno was put picked out by Nzoia midfield maestro Daniel Musamali in the seventh minute but Odhiambo parried his effort for a corner.

The millers continued their onslaught and in the ninth minute Otieno connected to James Kabande's cross from the right with a solid header for the opener.

Wazito almost levelled in the 14th minute but Nzoia keeper Humphrey Katasi saved brilliantly from Boniface Omondi's header. Katasi produced another heroic save to deny Michael Owino in the 30th minute.

The lanky striker, who was a constant aerial threat for Wazito, almost equalised in the 39th minute but his header came off the bar.

A bright start for the hosts in the second was duly rewarded in the 56th minute when Kimani sent Katasi the wrong way with a well-taken penalty.

Kimanzi brought in Vincent Oburu for Omondi in the 70th minute to reinforce his attack and he didn't disappoint forcing Katasi to go full stretch to his right to keep out his rasping drive.

Isuza then made the most of a goal-mouth melee to slot home from close range and hand Wazito the lead.

Nzoia also made two changes in the second half withdrawing goal scorer Otieno for Philip Muchuma while Elisha Wekesa replaced Kasembeli.

Muchuma fed Kevin Juma but the latter’s shot was deflected to safety by Wazito captain Bernard Ochieng' in the 78th minute.

Kimanzi introduced Maurice Ojwang to add defensive steel and seal the win that takes them to third place with 17 points. Nzoia are 11th with eight points.