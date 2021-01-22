Bandari hold wasteful Mathare at Kasarani

Host Mathare United and Bandari Friday battled to a barren draw in a tough Betking Premier League match staged at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The draw sees Bandari move to fifth position on the log with 13 points, while Mathare who have five games in hand remained 17th, despite increasing their points tally to four.

Bandari, who were missing the services of their dependable attacker William Wadri due to suspension, sent an early warning to Mathare by forcing two corner-kicks and free-kick in the first 10minutes of the exchange.

Bandari's Danson Namasaka then tested goalkeeper Job Ochieng with a long drive in the 12th minute, before the "Slum Boys" responded to the Dockers' attacks two minutes later through John Mwangi's effort.

Daniel Otieno impressed in the 34th minute, when he dribbled well from the right flank into Bandari's box but instead of pulling a shot to complete the beautiful move, he opted for a cross, which Benard Odhiambo cleared.

The hosts looked to have settled into the game as they pitched camp into Bandari's half and in the 42nd minute, they missed a chance to take the lead when Otieno's shot hit the crossbar.

Mathare started the second half strong, and in the 47th minute, they missed another chance to go up after Normal Ogolla's ambitious drive that had beaten goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana hit the crossbar.

Moments later, Dani Lual missed from a one-on-one situation with the Burundian shot stopper.

But Bandari responded immediately through Guelord Mwamba, whose shot, that had beaten goalkeeper Ochieng was cleared by David Ochieng.

While the two teams maintained their attacks into the final minutes of the clash, neither side converted to bag all the maximum points.