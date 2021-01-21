Wazito keen to build momentum in title race

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi will be looking to continue his winning streak in the BetKing Premier League when they host Nzoia Sugar on Friday.

The match kicks off at Kasarani Annex from 3pm. Another entertaining clash will pit 2008 champions Mathare United against coastal side Bandari at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani at the same time.

The moneybags have won their last three matches against Nairobi City Stars, AFC Leopards and Bidco United and Kimanzi is optimistic the trend will continue against Nzoia Sugar.

"We are targeting the league this season and are taking each and every match with the seriousness it deserves. Nzoia are not underdogs in the league because they have also been having a solid performance in the matches at home. We have to keep the winning momentum so as to keep pace with other teams in the league as we target the title," said Kimanzi.

The former Harambee Stars coach also defended his lead striker Michael Otieno who has struggled to find goals in his maiden season with the club. Otieno, who joined Wazito from Kisumu All Stars last year, has only scored one goal but has featured regularly.

"He is a good striker who is still adapting to our system of play and I expect him to score goals for us in future. I don't want to put much pressure on him but I am confident he has what it take to score many goals for us this season," added Kimanzi.

Nzoia Sugar assistant coach Peter Mwaura says they are determined to bag their first a way win of the season by beating Wazito. Nzoia, under new coach Ibrahim Shikanda, have eight points drawn from one win and five draws and two losses.

The team beat Sofapaka 2-1 last weekend, an ill-tempered clash where Sofapaka captain Lawrence Juma was sent off for an altercation with a Nzoia player.

"In football you go for a win in every game. Wazito is a good team with good players but after wining a tough match against Sofapaka, we have the confidence and determination to get all the three points," said Mwaura.

After eight rounds of matches, Wazito are fourth on the log with 14 points while Nzoia are 11th on eight points.

Mathare chase second win

Mathare United tactician Salim Ali says even though the team is 17th in the log, they have faced tough opponents in their first three matches.

Mathare lost 4-2 to Sofapaka in their first match of the season on January 9 before going down to record champions Gor Mahia 3-1 on January 14. However, they recorded their first win of the season beating bottom-placed Zoo 2-0 on Monday.

Mathare United and Zoo were embroiled in controversy over the signing of Sh800 million StarTimes Broadcast deal and that is why they have played less games compared to other teams.

"We have met very tough teams and some people concluded that we are destined for relegation before our last week win against Zoo. Bandari is equally a good team but since we are at home we have to win to better our position in the table," Ali told Nation Sport.

New Bandari coach Casa Mbungo, who is yet to taste defeat since joining the club three weeks ago, is confident of maintaining his good record.

Bandari, sixth on the log with 12 points, are eyeing their maiden league title this season.

Fixtures

Wazito v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani Annex, 3pm)

Mathare United v Bandari (Kasarani Stadium, 3pm)