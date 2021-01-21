Former Bandari captain rejoins club

Felly Mulumba has returned to Bandari after parting ways with Zimbabwean side FC Platinum.

Mulumba, who left Bandari for FC Platinum last February, will however not be involved in Friday’s match against Mathare United until the mid-season transfer window opens on Monday.

Bandari CEO Edward Oduor Thursday said Mulumba, a Congolese returned to the country last week and has been training with the team while awaiting clearance from Football Kenya Federation.

“It is true Mulumba is back with us after quitting FC Platinum and has been training with us very ready to bolster our defense once all logistics are completed. He will not face Mathare United tomorrow but should be ready for our next fixture against Gor Mahia,” Oduor said.

According to Oduor, Mulumba left a big gap when he joined Platinum in February 2020 and the entire playing unit is happy to welcome him back.

On his part, Mulumba said he is happy to be back "home" and is ready to help the team for the remainder of the season.

“I'm happy to be back here at Bandari, I have been training for the past couple of days and ready to feature for the team once I'm cleared by the federation,” Mulumba said at the team’s training ground before departure to Nairobi.

On further strengthening of the team during the mid-season transfer, Oduor said head coach Casa Mbungo will be given a free hand and it is only his proposed signings that will be considered by the team management.

He however said Mbungo has already expressed concerns in the goalkeeping department after the team conceded cheap goals in the 4-3 win over Kakamega Homeboyz in Mombasa and 1-1 draw with Zoo.

“We have a professional coach that understands football every well, the reason we have given him a free hand to make his short term and long term proposals which the management will be very ready to work on,” said Oduor.

Bandari take on Mathare United at Kasarani on Friday then play host to Gor Mahia in Mombasa next week.