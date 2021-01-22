Vihiga United dare in-form Gor Mahia

Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth is eyeing an upset when they take on record champions Gor Mahia in a BetKing Premier League match on Saturday.

The match will be played at Kasarani Annex from 3pm. Okoth says they should not be dismissed as underdogs since his players are determined to beat K'Ogalo and bag their second win of the season.

The team has only won one match out of the eight it has played so far this season. They beat neighbours Nzoia Sugar 2-1 on December 13.

Okoth said Gor Mahia has dominated the league due to its massive fan base but the situation is now different as games are being played behind closed doors.

"We are not going to play them as underdogs. This is not a walk-over and I'm confident we will make the job very difficult for them on the pitch," said Okoth.

"Without fans who provoke opponents, Gor are just like other teams and that is why they have been struggling this season. My team has trained very well and our target is a win which we are very certain we shall achieve," added Okoth.

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna also predicted a tough match but is optimistic that the team will continue its resurgence under newly appointed Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

"It is not an easy fixture because all teams play for a win. As a team we want to build on our past to wins and get three more points to claim our rightful position on the table," said Muguna.

"We continue to learn a lot from our new coach. Despite starting the league badly, we are finding our rhythm again. As reigning champions, teams always go an extra mile when playing against us and we have to up our game," added the Kenyan international.

In another tie, bottom-placed Zoo tactician Herman Iswekha has warned Tusker that it will not be a walk in the park at Afraha stadium.

"In our last match against Mathare United we lost after missing numerous chances. We have also been working on our defence and we are targeting our first win against Tusker. It will be a tough match but I am sure of a win," said Iswekha.

Former champions Sofapaka will also host newly promoted Nairobi City Stars at Danson Mwanyumba stadium in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County on Saturday.

City Stars famously known as Simba wa Nairobi are seventh in the league with 10 points while Sofapaka are 13th on seven points.

Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo's Posta Rangers will host 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars at Utalii grounds.

While Posta Rangers won their last match against Vihiga United 1-0, Ulinzi were held to 1-1 draw by Nairobi City Stars.

Fixtures

Saturday

Gor Mahia v Vihiga United (Kasarani Annex, 3pm)

Sofapaka v Nairobi City Stars (Wundanyi Stadium, 3pm)

Posta Rangers v Ulinzi Stars (Utalii Grounds, 3pm)

Zoo v Tusker (Afraha Stadium, 3pm)