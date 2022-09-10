Wanyama on target as Montreal seal MLS play-off slot

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama Friday scored a fantastic header as CF Montreal qualified for the 2022 Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup play-offs after a 2-2 draw with visitors Columbus Crew at Saputo Stadium.

The defensive midfielder, who had not scored for his side since netting once in 2-1 win against New York Red Bulls on August 15 last year, pulled a goal back in the 89th minute after Columbus led 2-0 through goals from Jonathan Mensah (66th) and Lucas Zelarayan (68th).

Montreal, who missed out on play-offs last season, got a numerical advantage after Luis Diaz was shown a straight red card on 76 minutes. However, coach Wlfried Nancy’s side had to wait until the last seconds of regulation time to get on the scoreboard through Wanyama who redirected a shot from substitute Matko Miljevic with his head.

Super-sub Zachary Brault-Guillard got the equaliser in the fourth minute of injury time after finishing off a pass from fellow substitute Jojea Kwizera with a rocket from 20 yards out.

Striker Kwizera, defender Brault-Guillard and midfielder Milijevic came on for midfielder Mathieu Choinere, defenders Joel Waterman and Rudy Camacho respectively. Goalkeeper James Pantemis was voted the player of the match after making a couple of big saves.

Montreal went into their round of 30 Eastern Conference fixture needing a draw to qualify for the MLS play-offs. They achieved that with four matches to spare, after leaders Philadelphia Union had qualified a few weeks ago.

Philadelphia, who signed Kenyan midfielder Richard Odada early last month from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, top the 14-team Eastern Conference on 60 points.

Montreal (53), New York Red Bulls (47), New York City (46), Orlando City (42), Columbus (41) and Cincinnati (39) occupy the seven play-off berths.

Los Angeles FC (60 points), Austin (51), FC Dallas (46), Nashville (45), Minnesota (44), Real Salt Lake (42) and Portland (42) occupy the first seven places in the Western Conference league.