Aquino backs Simba to win tough Champions League group

Simba Queens midfielder Corazone ‘Ajus’ Aquino is optimistic that they can win the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Women Champions League whose draw was held on Friday in Rabat, Morocco.

The Tanzanian champions, who recently won the second edition of Cecafa Women Clubs Championship, are drawn in Group 'A' with hosts ASFAR Club of Morocco, Green Buffaloes (Zambia) and Determine Girls from Liberia.

Group 'B' has defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa, Wadi Degla (Egypt), Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria).

The team which will represent The Central African Football Federation Union is set to be known later this month.

The Caf Women Champions League will be held in Morocco from October 30 to November 13 with the winner bagging Sh60 million.

Aquino was influential in Simba Queens' win at the Cecafa Championship after netting five goals including the winner against She Corporate of Uganda in the final last month.

“I was keenly following the draw and I must admit that our group will be very competitive and tough. However, I dream of lifting the cup as we also have a very strong team with an experienced coach. With hard work and dedication, we can lift the title,” said Aquino.

The 23-year-old midfielder is currently on short holiday in Siaya County after winning the Cecafa title. She will return to Tanzania on Friday next week to start preparations for the continental tourney.

“Winning the Cecafa title was a great achievement but becoming the first Kenyan footballer to win the Caf Women Champions League together with my team mate Topister Situma will be a great achievement,” added Aquino.

“I will be playing in Morocco with the focus to win the title since we have received a lot of support from the management. We have no reason not to excel because the preparations we are going to have before the tournament will also be top notch,” she asserted.

Aquino joined Simba on June 22 on a two-year contract while Situma who was last season's Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League golden boot winner crossed over from Vihiga Queens on July 5.

Simba will be the second team to represent East Africa after Vihiga Queens represented the region in last year's inaugural tournament.

Vihiga, the Kenyan champions, could not defend their title following Kenya's suspension from international Football by Fifa.

Draw

Group A

ASFAR Club (Morocco)

Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Determine Girls (Liberia)

Simba Queens (Tanzania)

Group B

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Wadi Degla (Egypt)

Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria)