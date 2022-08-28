Aquino eager to conquer Africa with Simba Queens

“A Cecafa title, Most Valuable Player award and playing in CAF Champions League. It is God.”

These were the sentiments of Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazone Aquino moments after lifting the Cecafa Women Club Championship to help Simba Queens qualify for the Caf Women Champions League.

The overjoyed Aquino lifted the prestigious regional trophy after netting the lone goal via a spot kick as Simba Queens saw off She Corporate Uganda 1-0 in the final at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday.

The experienced midfielder scored the lone goal in the 47th minute and coach Sebastian Nkoma's charges held on to win the trophy on home soil. Aquino also emerged Simba Queens top scorer with five goals, six shy of golden boot winner Loza Abera of Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) who finished third in the competition.

“This is a great achievement for me as a player, my team and even my country Kenya. Coach Nkoma has helped me to adapt and settle very fast in this team and it has paid off. When I joined Simba Queens two month ago, I didn’t think I could achieve this much,” said Aquino in an interview with Nation Sport.

The Harambee Starlets midfielder joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi on June 22 from Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League side Gaspo Women. Last season golden boot winner in the Kenyan league, Topister Situma who joined Simba Queens on July 6, featured in the last 10 minutes of the final but was sparingly used in the regional competition.

The 23-year-old Aquino has now set her sights on winning the Caf Women Champions League trophy. The tournament which is in its second edition will be staged in Morocco between October and November.

“I have self-belief that we can conquer Africa and win the Champions League trophy. However, this requires much effort from my team mates and the technical bench. We will fight to win because it is possible and our squad is also good,” added Aquino.

Simba Queens CEO Babra Gonzalez and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia were over the moon after Simba Queen's achievement and promised to support the team as they prepare for the continental tourney.

“I’m proud of our girls because they have raised our flag high. This shows that Tanzania is improving and as a club we shall support the team as they start preparing for the Caf Women Champions League,” said Gonzalez.