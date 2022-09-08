Hat-trick hero Michael Olunga fires Al Duhail into second

Kenyan captain Michael Olunga scored hat-trick on Wednesday as Al Duhail demolished Qatar SC 3-0 in Qatar Stars League at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The 28-year-old scored his first from a through ball after rounding goalkeeper Sataa Abdelnaser to calmly tuck the ball into the net in the fourth minute.

He added the second on 42 minutes from the spot after Abdelnaser brought him down in the box for a 2-0 halftime lead.

Olunga, who was Qatar Stars League top scorer last season with 22 goals, got his hat-trick on 66 minutes after his powerful shot from the edge of the box was deflected slightly by a Qatar SC player into the net.

He now has found the back of the net five times this season and four times in his last two matches.

The centre-forward Olunga came into this game having ended a goal-drought of three matches when he netted from the spot in their 3-0 win against leaders Al Arabi last week.

Before that, Olunga had scored just once this season, in the 4-2 home loss at the hands of Al Wakrah on August 3.

Olunga is now level on the number of goals scored as Al Arabi’s Youssef Msakni and one behind the leading goal scorer Gelson Dala of Al Wakrah.

Al Duhail now move into second on the table on 13 points after their fourth successive victory.

Al Wakrah dropped from second to third on 12 points after their 2-2 draw with Al Ahli Doha on Wednesday.