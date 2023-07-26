Wanga tips Kakamega Homeboyz to shine in Caf Confederation Cup

Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga believes Kakamega Homeboyz will go past Al Hilal Bengazi of Libya in the preliminary stage of the Caf Confederation Cup next month.

The two teams will meet following a draw held at Caf headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Homeboyz will host the first leg between September 15-17 and will be away in Libya on September 29-October 1.

Should Patrick Odhiambo's charges make it to the first round after a two legged clash, they will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda, who got a bye from the first round. The aggregate winner will make it to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Wanga, who plied his trade with Homeboyz for four seasons before retiring at the end of the 2020/21 season, believes his former club has experienced players who can do well in the competition.

"Being their first time, I have talked to most of them, their dream has come true. With good preparation and the signings they have done, they could perform well," said Wanga, who also turned out for AFC Leopards and Tusker in the Kenyan league.

The retired footballer is currently the Sports Ambassador for the Country Government of Kakamega.

Homeboyz midfielder Ali Bhai, 33, said they are targeting progressing to the next round in their maiden appearance in the Caf inter-club competitions.

"We have to prepare well because there are no easy games in Caf competitions. Many teams in Caf have experienced players and so we will also have to be at our best," said Bhai.

Homeboyz qualified for Caf Confederation Cup after edging out Tusker 1-0 in the final of MozzartBet Cup at MISC Kasarani on July 1.

The Kakamega-based side will be the only club representing Kenya in Caf competitions next season.