Vihiga Queens tighten grip on league top spot

Vihiga Queens coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh has reiterated that his team will fight tooth and nail to retain the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) trophy as the league approaches the end of the first leg.

The defending champions lead the league standings on 20 points after eight matches, having secured six victories and two draws.

Ulinzi Starlets are second with 14 points and a game in hand, while Kibera Girls Soccer, Wadadia Women, and Kenya Police Bullets, occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions with 12, 10, and nine points respectively.

"The league is very competitive and everyone is aware of it. We are prepared to tackle the uphill task and continue with registering positive results in the league," Nyamunyamuh told Nation Sport.

“The second leg matches will undoubtedly determine who will win the league. A time like this last season, we were in position two but we ended up winning the league. We know Ulinzi Starlets are just behind us with a six points gap and a game in hand. We are preparing for the final stretch. We are not afraid of anyone,” added Nyamunyamuh.

Vihiga Queens have had an impressive run in their previous matches. With victories over Gaspo Women and Zetech Spaksin (2-0) and Kibera Girls Soccer (3-0), as well as a hard-fought (1-1) draw against Kenya Police Bullets.

Their recent performance against Bungoma Queens and Soccer Assassins also highlights their competitive spirit, securing important points in both matches drawing 2-2 and 1-0 respectively.

Furthermore, their triumph over Ulinzi Starlets 2-1 and Bunyore Starlets 4-2 further solidifies their position as a formidable force in the league.

Vihiga midfielder Tumaini Waliaula is the league's top scorer with seven goals in seven matches. Following closely behind is teammate Janet Moraa Bundi with five goals.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Wambua has expressed his desire to maintain a competitive edge with Vihiga on the league standings.

Following a 1-0 victory on the road against Bunyore on Sunday, he stressed that their focus is not on their current position in the league standings, but on securing maximum points.