Vihiga Queens remain on course for fourth league title

Three-time Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League champions Vihiga Queens Sunday inched closer to their fourth title with a 7-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Kayole Starlets at Mumias Complex in Kakamega.

Forward Topister Situma bagged four goals, Eve Chemutai scored a brace while Mercyline Anyango had one goal in the one-sided game.

Vihiga Queens, who are still unbeaten and have recorded two draws, lead the log on 44 points from 16 rounds with only six matches to go.

They need only seven points out of the maximum 18 points to win the league.

"Our intention is to win the remaining six matches and finish the league unbeaten. I'm determined to deliver our fourth league title this season," said Vihiga Queens coach Boniface Nyamunyamu.

Defending champions Thika Queens stumbled in their quest to reduce Vihiga's lead at the top losing 2-1 to Zetech Sparks at Gems Cambridge.

Highly-rated midfielder Elizabeth Khisa netted the lone goal for Sparks who got the second through Julie Andipo's own goal. Thika's solitary goal was netted by Stella Anyango.

Thika Queens are fourth on the log on 30 points but have an inferior goal difference compared to third-placed Gaspo Women who played out to a barren draw with newbies and relegation threatened Kangemi Ladies on Saturday.

Zetech Sparks are still sixth but on 27 points from 16 matches.

Second-placed Ulinzi Starlets edged out Nakuru City Queens 2-1 at Ruaraka Grounds.

Jentrix Kuyudi and Siliya Rasoha were on target for Ulinzi Starlets in the 52nd and 63rd minutes while Nakuru City Queens' lone goal was netted by Nyongesa Nabangala. Ulinzi Starlets forward Mercy Airo missed a penalty in the second half.

With the win over Nakuru City Queens, Ulinzi Starlets are now 11 points behind Vihiga Queens.

"Our aim is to win all our matches and pile more pressure on Vihiga Queens. It was a tough game, we had many chances of which some we didn't utilise but I'm happy we got maximum points," said Ulinzi Starlets coach Joseph Mwanzia.

Nakuru City Queens coach James Angila picked positives from the defeat saying his players have improved compared to their previous game.

"I have seen the mistakes we have committed and will go back and rectify them during training sessions. It was a balanced game," said Angila.