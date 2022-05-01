Homeboyz skid persists as Leopards bounce back

AFC Leopards striker Victor Omune celebrates with team mate Mark Makwatta

AFC Leopards striker Victor Omune (left) celebrates with team mate Mark Makwatta after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against KCB at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on May 1, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno Cecil Odongo  &  John Ashihundu

What you need to know:

  • At Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 romp over KCB
  • A stone throw away at Kasarani Annex, hosts Sofapaka rallied from behind to beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 while Nairobi City Stars and Kenya Police battled to a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds
  • Record champions Gor Mahia were also held to a barren draw by Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium in Kiambu

Kakamega Homeboyz’s hopes for a maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title were Sunday dented further by relegation candidates Wazito, who held them to a 1-1 draw at Bukhungu Stadium.

At Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 romp over KCB.

A stone throw away at Kasarani Annex, hosts Sofapaka rallied from behind to beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 while Nairobi City Stars and Kenya Police battled to a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds.

Related

Record champions Gor Mahia were also held to a barren draw by Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

In the early kick-off of the day, Sunday Mutuku put Homeboyz on the path to a vital victory in the title race with a 50th minute goal, but Wazito’s forward Erick Otieno spoiled the league leaders’ party with a strike four minutes from time.

It was the fourth successive draw by Coach Bernard Mwalala’s side, which puts a serious doubt on their chances of lifting the title for the first time ever.

Homeboyz top the standing with 56 points from 28 matches, just four above second-placed Tusker, who have played the same number of matches. Tusker and Homeboyz face-off next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Wazito are 16th with 22 points.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.