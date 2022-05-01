Homeboyz skid persists as Leopards bounce back

Kakamega Homeboyz’s hopes for a maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title were Sunday dented further by relegation candidates Wazito, who held them to a 1-1 draw at Bukhungu Stadium.

At Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, AFC Leopards bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 romp over KCB.

A stone throw away at Kasarani Annex, hosts Sofapaka rallied from behind to beat Nzoia Sugar 2-1 while Nairobi City Stars and Kenya Police battled to a barren draw at Ruaraka Grounds.

Record champions Gor Mahia were also held to a barren draw by Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

In the early kick-off of the day, Sunday Mutuku put Homeboyz on the path to a vital victory in the title race with a 50th minute goal, but Wazito’s forward Erick Otieno spoiled the league leaders’ party with a strike four minutes from time.

It was the fourth successive draw by Coach Bernard Mwalala’s side, which puts a serious doubt on their chances of lifting the title for the first time ever.

Homeboyz top the standing with 56 points from 28 matches, just four above second-placed Tusker, who have played the same number of matches. Tusker and Homeboyz face-off next weekend in a top-of-the-table clash at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.