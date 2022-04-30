Tusker sink Talanta to close in on Homeboyz

Champions Tusker on Saturday beat FC Talanta 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi to close in on leaders Kakamega Homeboyz in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Midfielder Rodgers Ouma netted the goal which saw the 12-time champions avenge their 2-1 loss to the debutants in their first leg meeting.

Tusker are second on the log with 52 points from 28 matches while Homeboyz tops with 55 points from 27 matches.

Homeboyz, who are dreaming of a maiden FKF-PL title, could restore their six-point cushion when they host Wazito on Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium.

At Kericho Green Stadium, Ulinzi Stars were awarded a walkover after cash-strapped Mathare United failed to show up for the match.

It was the second successive match that the 2008 champions have failed to honour this season after they failed to show up last weekend against Bandari in Nairobi.

The 'Slum Boys', who will be relegated to the National Super League should they fail to honour one more match, are rock bottom on 11 points from 27 matches.

Elsewhere, Brian Marita struck as Posta Rangers beat Vihiga Bullets 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium. Posta are seventh on 42 points while Vihiga are 16th on 23 points.

At Ruaraka, the first-half exchange was balanced, with a handful of spectators at the ground being treated to an end-to-end encounter.

Defender Thomas Wainaina came close to snatching the lead for Talanta in the 13th minute when his well taken free-kick missed the top right corner narrowly.

Three minutes later, Tusker's midfielder Shami Kibwana found space in front of him on the left and unleashed a powerful drive, which was deflected for a corner-kick.

Defender Charles Momanyi was not lucky with his header from Daniel Sakari's corner-kick delivery.

Ouma broke the deadlock with a beautiful strike on 32 minutes.

In the buildup to the goal by the former Western Stima man, Shaphan Siwa latched on goalkeeper Patrick Matasi's long ball into the field of play, before Ouma who was nearby buried a long range shot.

The brewers escaped three minutes to the break when Brian Yakhama's header inside the box skid high narrowly.

Talanta' s defender were the busier in the second-half, as Tusker took the game into their half, looking to increase their advantage. Kibwana forced Talanta's goalkeeper Kevin Otieno to a brilliant save on 63 minutes before Siwa rattled the foot of the goalpost.

Earlier, Wainaina squandered the chance to draw Talanta levelled when he planted over the bar his first-time shot from Michael Omondi's cross.

The defending champions continued to pile more pressure and came close on 68 minutes but substitute John Njunguna's shot rattled the crossbar.

"Talanta played an intense match. I am happy we managed the game well and won, which is the most important thing. Sometimes you cannot force a win of a big margin. It is important keep on working hard to get good results," said Tusker's coach Robert Matano.